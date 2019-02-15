शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   कार खड्ड में गिरी तीन घायल

कार खड्ड में गिरी तीन घायल

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 11:50 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। बसरेहर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत नगला हीरा लाल के पास तेजी से जा रही कार अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर खड्ड में जा गिरी। हादसे में तीन लोग घायल हो गए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
फ्रेंड्स कालोनी क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला पचावली निवासी सत्यवीर पुत्र अनंत राम अपने साथी दीपक पुत्र अखिलेश निवासी खडकौली व गुड्डन पुत्र वीरेंद्र सिंह निवासी यशोदा नगर के साथ कार से जा रहे थे तभी अनियंत्रित होकर खड्ड में जा गिरी। हादसे में घायल तीनों लोगों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

Recommended

School Students Mourn DeathCRPF Jawan Tilak Raj Martyr In Pulwama Attack Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शहीद तिलक राज के लिए फूट-फूट कर रोये स्कूली बच्चे, पहले भी दिया है दो ने बलिदान

15 फरवरी 2019

RRB Group D Result 2018 Expected Soon
Education

RRB Group D के परिणाम 2018 की तिथि बढ़ी, ये रही पूरी जानकारी

15 फरवरी 2019

jammu srinagar attack protest
Jammu

#Pulwama: तस्वीरों में देखिए, हमले के विरोध में भारी बवाल, जम्मू में कर्फ्यू, आगजनी, एक की मौत

15 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Terror Attack Martyr CRPF Jawan Tilak Raj Wife In Shock
Shimla

तस्वीरें: पुलवामा हमले में पति शहीद, 15 दिन के मासूम बेटे को गोद में लेकर पत्नी बेसुध

15 फरवरी 2019

martyr
Dehradun

#Pulwama: ससुर की शहादत की खबर सुनकर फफक-फफककर रो पड़ा दामाद, तस्वीरें बेहद भावुक

15 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: terrorists target the convoy of CRPF, PM Modi called meeting
India News

Pulwama Updates: मोदी-राहुल सहित तमाम नेताओं और सेना प्रमुखों ने दी शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि

16 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: अखिलेश यादव ने फिदायीन हमले के बाद भाजपा सरकार को दी ये नसीहत

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए फिदायीन हमले में 40 जवान शहीद हो गए वहीं 40 से अधिक जवान घायल हैं। फिदायीन हमले के बाद देश की राजनीतिक पार्टियों के नेताओं ने शहीदों की श्हादत को नमन किया।

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
लखना में जनपद की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पौधशाला
Etawah

लखना में जनपद की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पौधशाला

15 फरवरी 2019

शहीद राम वकील की फाइल फोटो।
Etawah

बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए ससुराल में रह रहा था शहीद

15 फरवरी 2019

पकड़े गए आरोपियों के साथ पुलिस बल व जानकारी देते एसएसपी अशोक कुमार त्रिपाठी। अमर उजाला
Etawah

रुपये लूटने के लिए की गई थी राम किशोर की हत्या

15 फरवरी 2019

अध्यक्ष राजीव यादव से वार्ता करते चेयरमैन प्रतिनिधि फुरकान अहमद।
Etawah

सभासद व पालिका कर्मचारियों में मारपीट

15 फरवरी 2019

खेतों में गेहूं की फसल चर रहीं गायें
Etawah

खेतों में गेहूं की फसल चर रहीं गायें

15 फरवरी 2019

रिश्वत का ऑडियो वायरल होने से हड़कम्प
Etawah

रिश्वत का ऑडियो वायरल होने से हड़कम्प

15 फरवरी 2019

ग्राम प्रधान के घर से 2.40 लाख रुपये उड़ाये
Etawah

ग्राम प्रधान के घर से 2.40 लाख रुपये उड़ाये

15 फरवरी 2019

नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष को दिलायी पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ
Etawah

नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष को दिलायी पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ

16 फरवरी 2019

लाठी डंडों से मारपीट करने पर चार के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Etawah

लाठी डंडों से मारपीट करने पर चार के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

15 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

लखनऊ के पर्यटन भवन में महिला को जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश, आरोपी युवक भी झुलसा

लखनऊ के पर्यटन भवन में एक महिला पर युवक ने पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा दी। इस दौरान आरोपी युवक भी बुरी तरह झुलस गया। यहां देखिए पूरा मामला।

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 2:10

आतंकी हमले के बाद लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा, लोगों ने लगाए नारे

15 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 1:56

एक दिन का पीएम बनाए जाने पर ये था मेरठ के लोगों का जवाब

15 फरवरी 2019

महासंग्राम 00:30:26

महासंग्रामः अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंचा लखनऊ, जानिए क्या हैं जनता की समस्याएं

15 फरवरी 2019

शिवपाल 1:55

शिवपाल यादव ने प्रियंका गांधी को किया फोन, बन सकते हैं ये समीकरण

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

नोटिस मिलते ही आमने-सामने आये आढ़ती और प्रशासन
Etawah

नोटिस मिलते ही आमने-सामने आये आढ़ती और प्रशासन

15 फरवरी 2019

2.15 नशीला पाउडर के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार
Etawah

2.15 नशीला पाउडर के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार

15 फरवरी 2019

money
Etawah

न्यू सिटी उप डाकघर से भी दो खातों से निकले 17 लाख रुपये

15 फरवरी 2019

फर्राटा दौड़ में छात्रा कीर्ति रही अव्वल
Etawah

फर्राटा दौड़ में छात्रा कीर्ति रही अव्वल

15 फरवरी 2019

बोलेरो ने महिला को रौंदा
Etawah

बोलेरो ने महिला को रौंदा

16 फरवरी 2019

भक्त पूरनमल नौटंकी को दर्शकों ने खूब सराहा
Etawah

भक्त पूरनमल नौटंकी को दर्शकों ने खूब सराहा

15 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.