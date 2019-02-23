शहर चुनें

Etawah › लाइव टेलीकॉस्ट से किसानों को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री

लाइव टेलीकॉस्ट से किसानों को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 11:55 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

प्रधानमंत्री नरेँद्र मोदी आज गोरखपुर से किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का शुभारंभ करेंगे। इसके तहत जनपद के पात्र कृषकों के खातों में योजना के अनुरूप प्रथम किस्त की दो हजार रुपये की धनराशि प्रेषित की जाएगी। यह जानकारी शनिवार को जिलाधिकारी जितेंद्र बहादुर सिंह ने दी।


उन्होंने बताया कि 24 फरवरी को सुबह 10:00 बजे से येाजना के शुभारंभ का सजीव प्रसारण दूरदर्शन पर किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम का लाइव टेलीकॉस्ट मुख्यालय और तहसीलों पर एलईडी वैन से भी किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि जनपद स्तरीय कार्यक्रम विकास भवन इटावा के सभागार में होगा। तहसील सैफई, चकरनगर, भरथना, ताखा,जसवंतनगर के साथ विकास खंड महेबा, बढ़पुरा एवं बसरेहर में भी कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का शुभारँभ आज














अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।

21 फरवरी 2019

पात्र किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत फार्म जमा कर दें
Etawah

पात्र किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत फार्म जमा कर दें

22 फरवरी 2019

बैरकेडिंग के खम्भे से टकराया बाइक सवार, मौत
Etawah

बैरकेडिंग के खम्भे से टकराया बाइक सवार, मौत

22 फरवरी 2019

ट्रक में घुसी बाइक।
Etawah

खड़े ट्रक में घुसी बाइक, दो दोस्तों की मौत

22 फरवरी 2019

जमीन की रंजिश में जीजा साले पर जानलेवा हमला
Etawah

जमीन की रंजिश में जीजा साले पर जानलेवा हमला

22 फरवरी 2019

बिना मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय बंद कराए जाएंगे
Etawah

बिना मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय बंद कराए जाएंगे

22 फरवरी 2019

बालिका ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी
Etawah

बालिका ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

22 फरवरी 2019

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Etawah

डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, पांच घायल

22 फरवरी 2019

कोषागार लेखाकार कौशल चतुर्वेदी को दी गई विदाई
Etawah

कोषागार लेखाकार कौशल चतुर्वेदी को दी गई विदाई

22 फरवरी 2019

सूत मिल में अधिगृहीत जमीन मांगी वापस
Etawah

सूत मिल में अधिगृहीत जमीन मांगी वापस

22 फरवरी 2019

