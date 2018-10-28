शहर चुनें

गाय के हमला से वृद्ध की मौत

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 12:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। नगर के छिपैटी मोहल्ला में गाय के हमला कर देने से एक वृद्ध की जान चली गई। परिजनों ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं कराया है। उक्त मोहल्ला निवासी 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध हरिश्चंद्र दीक्षित रविवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे अपने घर से शौच के लिए जा रहे थे। तभी एक गाय ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। जिससे उनकी मृत्यु हो गई।
मोहल्लावासी परेश दीक्षित ने बताया कि वृद्ध हरिश्चंद्र दीक्षित अविवाहित थे। परिवार के अन्य लोग बाहर रहते हैं। हर रोज की भांति वह शौच के लिए घर से निकले, तभी एक गाय ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। जिससे उनकी पसली में चोट लग गई और कुछ घंटे बाद ही उनकी मौत हो गई।

