ट्रक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर मां बेटा घायल

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 11:55 PM IST
इटावा। इकदिल थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत हाईवे पर सरायजलाल के पास बाइक से जा रहे मां बेटे को ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे दोनों घायल हो गए।
बकेवर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव अहेरीपुर निवासी देवेंद्र कुमार पुत्र कालका प्रसाद अपनी मां मुन्नी देवी के साथ बाइक से इटावा आया था। जब वह वापस जा रहा था तभी सराय जलाल के पास तेेजी से आ रहे ट्रक ने उसकी बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इससे दोनों घायल हो गए। हादसे के बाद आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक ट्रक लेकर भाग निकला।

