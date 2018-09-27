शहर चुनें

कंडक्टर की सेवा समाप्त,एफआईआर के प्रयास

Thu, 27 Sep 2018 11:49 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
इटावा। रोडवेज इटावा के सचल दल ने किशनी में फर्रुखाबाद डिपो की बस में 25 यात्रियों को बिना टिकट पकड़ा था। बस पर 10860 रुपये जुर्माना लगाने के बाद सचल दल ने रिपोर्ट को आरएम इटावा और एआरएम फर्रुखाबाद को दी। इस धांधली पर एआरएम फर्रुखाबाद ने रोडवेज परिचालक की सेवा समाप्त कर दी। साथ ही सचल दल को एफआईआर दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए।


यातायात निरीक्षक शांति स्वरूप ने बताया कि मंगलवार देर शाम एक बस में 26 सवारियां बैठी थी, जिसमें 25 यात्री बिना टिकट थे। उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए इटावा आरएम और फर्रुखाबाद एआरएम को लिखकर दे दिया गया था। बस इटावा-फर्रुखाबाद के बीच चार चक्कर लगाती थी। कंडक्टर रामपाल संविदा कर्मचारी था। कंडक्टर ने रात का फायदा उठाकर चोरी करने का प्रयास किया। इस पर फर्रुखाबाद एआरएम ने कंडेक्टर की सेवा समाप्त कर दी। घटना की रिपोर्ट थाना ऊसराहार में दर्ज कराने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट नहीं लिखी। शांति स्वरूप ने गुरुवार को दिन में जसवंतनगर में बसों की चेकिंग की।

-अनुबंधित बस से पकड़े गए थे 25 बिना टिकट यात्री

