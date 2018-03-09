शहर चुनें

मुर्दों से कराएंगे चुनावी ड्यूटी, विराट कोहली वोटर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 10:15 AM IST
वोटर लिस्ट, वोटर पर्ची में गड़बड़ी और अब मरे हुए अफसरों, कर्मचारियों की चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगने के मामले, सदर संसदीय सीट के उपचुनाव में लगे प्रशासनिक अफसरों की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही से अभी तक वोटर परेशान थे मगर अब उनकी खुद की भी मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली की फोटो लगी मतदाता पर्ची लेकर पिछले दो दिनों से बीएलओ सहजनवां की गलियों में भटक रहे हैं तो राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त परिषद के पदाधिकारियों ने मृत अभियंताओं की चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगाने पर नाराजगी जताई है।
परिषद के अध्यक्ष रूपेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव और महामंत्री अश्वनी कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि अवर अभियंता राकेश कुमार और अनिल कुमार निर्माण खंड में तैनात थे। उनका निधन हुए साल भर का समय बीतने को है मगर उनकी भी मतदान में ड्यूटी लगा दी। इसी तरह सहजनवां की एक महिला बीएलओ के पास ऐसी वोटर पर्ची बांटने के लिए पहुंची जिसमें न केवल विराट कोहली का नाम दर्ज था बल्कि उनकी फोटो भी लगी थी। प्राथमिक विद्यालय लुचुई प्रथम में बूथ संख्या 153 पर क्रम संख्या 822 पर वोटर के तौर पर विराट कोहली का नाम दर्ज है।

VIDEO: विराट कोहली हुए हैरान, गोरखपुर उपचुनाव के वोटर लिस्ट में आया नाम

विरोट कोहली इन दिनों छुट्टियों पर है लेकिन शायद इस बीच उन्हें वक्त निकालकर यूपी के गोरखपुर आना पड़ सकता है, वो भी वोट डालने के लिए। हैरान हो गए न आप, खैर ये बात सुनवकर तो सबसे बड़ा झटका खुद विराट कोहली को ही लगा होगा।

9 मार्च 2018

UTTAR PRADESH NEWS 09 MARCH 2018 9 AM 29:49

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 9 मार्च 2018

9 मार्च 2018

THIEF CAUGHT IN MEERUT OF UTTAR PRADESH 1:04

VIDEO: चोरी की घटनाओं से परेशान थे व्यापारी, चोर को पकड़ किया ये

9 मार्च 2018

WOMEN IN SAHARANPUR ASKED DM TO RELASED ACCUSSED ASHARAM BAPU ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 1:14

यहां महिलाओं ने की आशाराम को रिहा करने की मांग

9 मार्च 2018

MUSILM GIRL ANJUM RAN AWAY FROM HUSBAND TAUKEER HOUSE IN MUMBAI TO KANNAUJ AS HE SELL HER WIFE 1:48

पति के बेचने से पहले ऐसे भाग निकली ये मुस्लिम महिला

9 मार्च 2018

