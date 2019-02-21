शहर चुनें

एसडीएम तहसीलदार पहुंचे, खत्म कराया अनशन

एसडीएम तहसीलदार पहुंचे, खत्म कराया अनशन
Thu, 21 Feb 2019 11:09 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। बरगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के चचोखर गांव में अपने आवास के पास आमरण अनशन पर बैठे पूर्व सैनिक की हालत बिगड़ने की जानकारी होने पर डीएम ने देर रात एसडीएम व तहसीलदार को मौके पर भेजा। काफी देर तक मान मनौव्वल के बाद पूर्व सैनिक ने अपनी मांग का पत्र प्रधानमंत्री तक भिजवाने के वादे पर अनशन खत्म कर दिया।
 पूर्व सैनिक सूबेदार सिंह ने हाल पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पाकिस्तान पर 1971 की तर्ज पर हमला करने की मांग की। इसके अलावा केंद्र सरकार पर तीखे हमले कर कहा कि जुमलेबाजी व झूठे वायदे देना बंद कर सरकार काम करें ।  इन्हीं मांग को लेकर 16 फरवरी से आमरण अनशन शुरू किया था। बुधवार को अनशनकारी की हालत गंभीर होने की जानकारी पर तत्काल डीएम विशाख जी अय्यर एक्शन में आए और देर रात लगभग 11 बजे ही मऊ एसडीएम संदीप वर्मा और तहसीलदार राजेंद्र पांडेय को अनशन स्थल भेजा। काफी देर तक बातचीत के बाद पूर्व सैनिक ने अपना मांग पत्र प्रधानमंत्री तक सरकारी डाक से भिजवाने की शर्त पर अनशन खत्म कर दिया।

