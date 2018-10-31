शहर चुनें

हाइवे पर स्कार्पियो की टक्कर से छात्रा गंभीर

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 11:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
स्कार्पियो की टक्कर से छात्रा गंभीर
चित्रकूट/मऊ। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ओवरब्रिज पर आमने-सामने बाइक टकरा गईं। जिसमें दोनों बाइक चालक घायल हो गए। उधर हाईवे पर पैदल जा रही पॉलीटेक्निक कालेज की छात्रा को स्कार्पियो ने टक्कर मार दी। इसी क्रम में सीतापुर के पास बेकाबू बाइक सड़क पर गिरी जिससे दोनों बाइक सवार गिरकर घायल हो गए।
शहर के ओवरब्रिज पर मंगलवार की रात एलआईसी तिराहे के पास के निवासी श्रीकांत पुत्र शिवनरेश व शंकर बाजार निवासी छोटू पुत्र राजू की बाइक आमने-सामने से टकरा गई। दोनों को स्थानीय लोगों ने जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। दोनों ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। बरगढ़ थानाक्षेत्र के पॉलीटेक्टिनक कालेज से पढ़कर बाहर निकलकर पैदल घर जा रही बरगढ़ निवासी अंजली दुबे पुत्री अशोक को इलाहाबाद की ओर से आ रही स्कार्पियो ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे छात्रा छिटककर दूर जा गिरी। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे मऊ अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। स्कार्पियो लेकर चालक भाग निकला। इसके अलावा सीतापुर चौकी क्षेत्र के जैपुरिया तिराहे पर बेकाबू बाइक से फिसलकर कटरा गूदर निवासी दिनेश पुत्र कल्लू व छोटू पुत्र सुख्खा घायल हो गए। बाइक चालक ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था।

