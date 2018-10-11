शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन घायल

सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन घायल

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 10:08 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
चित्रकूट। पहाड़ी के परसौंजा निवासी रामचंद्र पुत्र ब्रजनाथ गुरुवार की सुबह गांव के पास बाइक से फिसलकर गिर पड़ा। बाइक चालक ने हेलमेट पहना था। इसके अलावा मारकुंड़ी थानाक्षेत्र के कराैंहा निवासी रामबाबू पुत्र सीताराम को अज्ञात बाइक ने टक्कर मार दी। इसी क्रम में कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बरद्वारा मार्ग पर साइकिल से फिसलकर गिरा रेहुंटा निवासी भोला पुत्र कुटुइया घायल हो गया। तीनों घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। ब्यूरो

सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन घायल

Recommended

triple murder in vasant kunj
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल मर्डरः पुलिस के सामने आरोपी बेटे ने खोला राज, सबसे बेरहमी से क्यों की पिता की हत्या

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आरबीआई का निर्णय करेगा फेस्टिव सीजन फीका
Personal Finance

4 दिन बाद बंद हो जाएंगे 90 करोड़ डेबिट कार्ड, फेस्टिव सीजन में होगी कैश की किल्लत

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इतिहास में तनुश्री की वजह से आया सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, 17 दिन में चल गया #MeToo कैंपेन

11 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree dutta
nana, tanushree
तनुश्री दत्ता
farhan akhtar
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इतिहास में तनुश्री की वजह से आया सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, 17 दिन में चल गया #MeToo कैंपेन

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Fashion

पढ़िए क्या होते हैं 16 श्रृंगार, जिन्हें नवरात्रि में महिलाओं का करना होता है जरूरी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri
relationship
sindoor
Kajal
Fashion

पढ़िए क्या होते हैं 16 श्रृंगार, जिन्हें नवरात्रि में महिलाओं का करना होता है जरूरी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Gadgets

अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल सेल: फ्रिज और वॉशिंग मशीन खरीदने का इससे शानदार मौका नहीं मिलेगा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

aa
Weird Stories

इस बदनाम गांव के पीछे हैं रहस्यमयी कहानी, सिर्फ एक गलती ने बर्बाद कर दिए कई परिवार

11 अक्टूबर 2018

After Gujarat violence Statements of parents of accused
India News

गुजरात हिंसा: 'मेरे बेटे ने गुनाह किया है उसे सजा दो, निर्दोषों को क्यों भगा रहे हो'

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Tino Best who have slept with around 500 to 650 women, replied harbhajan singh in his own way
Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Business

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में आज फिर इजाफा, जानिए कितने बढ़े दाम

11 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

इस लड़की की खूबसूरती देख अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को धोखा देने के लिए सोचने लगते हैं लड़के, देखें तस्वीरें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
माता वैष्णो देवी यात्रा
Jammu

इस नवरात्रि पर जानें, माता वैष्णो देवी के मंदिर से जुड़े ये पांच रहस्य

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Asim Munir
Pakistan

अब ये बने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के नए प्रमुख

10 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol
Auto News

यहां पेट्रोल मिलता है 2 रुपये लीटर, आप भी समझ लें पेट्रोल का गणित

10 अक्टूबर 2018

floating markets
India News

दुनिया के इन देशों में पानी पर तैरता है बाजार, भारत भी नहीं है पीछे

10 अक्टूबर 2018

sensex up by 461 points on closing, gold price soars by 200 rupees
Bazar

शेयर बाजार ने लिया तेजी का यू टर्न, 200 रुपये बढ़ी सोने की कीमतें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

इंस्पेक्टर की कार ने सिपाही की पुत्री को रौंदा, पुलिस लाइन में हुई दुर्घटना

यूपी के चित्रकूट जिले में खोह पुलिस लाइन परिसर में कार की चपेट में आई सिपाही की चार साल की पुत्री की मौत हो गई। कार चालक  इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ सिपाहियों ने लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया। इंसपेक्टर के खिलाफ कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पति बोला- 'मैं मजदूरी करने बाहर गया और उसने ये सब कर डाला', डॉक्टर के पास गई थी महिला

8 अक्टूबर 2018

दिनदहाड़े टप्पेबाजों ने नोटों से भरा बैग उड़ाया
Chitrakoot

दिनदहाड़े टप्पेबाजों ने नोटों से भरा बैग उड़ाया

10 अक्टूबर 2018

car
Chitrakoot

इंस्पेक्टर की कार ने सिपाही की पुत्री को रौंदा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Dump student descended from pond in buffaloes
Chitrakoot

तालाब से भैंस निकालने उतरा छात्र डूबा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी
Kanpur

यूपी: चेकिंग के दौरान मिले 12 देसी बम, आरोपी को भेजा गया जेल

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Efforts to burn the family alive in old rage
Chitrakoot

पुरानी रंजिश में परिवार को जिंदा फूंकने का प्रयास

9 अक्टूबर 2018

घर में घूस कर मारने-पीटने का आरोप
Chitrakoot

घर में घूस कर मारने-पीटने का आरोप

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सारनाथ एक्सप्रेस का इंजन फेल मची अफरा तफरी
Chitrakoot

सारनाथ एक्सप्रेस का इंजन फेल मची अफरा तफरी

10 अक्टूबर 2018

samiti
Chitrakoot

भर्ती में पक्षपात का आरोप, किया हंगामा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पलटी बस, 35 लोग घायल

चित्रकूट में गुरुवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिस वजह से 35 यात्री गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मर्डर 4:51

हत्यारा सामने खड़ा है, पुलिस मानने को तैयार नहीं!

6 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 2:07

एसपी नेता के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत

6 जून 2018

चित्रकूट 3:02

VIDEO: रेलवे पुलिस की ‘चिंदी-चोरी’ कैमरे में कैद

5 मई 2018

काली नदी 1:03

नदी में गए थे नहाने लेकिन नहीं आए बाहर

29 अप्रैल 2018

Related

Non-bailable warrant issued against former MLA
Chitrakoot

पूर्व विधायक के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट

7 अक्टूबर 2018

इलाज के बहाने झोलाछाप डाक्टर ने किया दुष्कर्म
Chitrakoot

इलाज के बहाने झोलाछाप डाक्टर ने किया दुष्कर्म

8 अक्टूबर 2018

prasuta
Chitrakoot

दर्द से कराहती प्रसूता को थमाया छुट्टी का लेटर

8 अक्टूबर 2018

सड़क हादसे में नौ लोग घायल
Chitrakoot

सड़क हादसे में नौ लोग घायल

9 अक्टूबर 2018

तीर्थयात्रियों से भरी टेपों पलटी सात घायल
Chitrakoot

तीर्थयात्रियों से भरी टेपों पलटी सात घायल

10 अक्टूबर 2018

नाबालिग से दुराचार पर दस साल की कैद
Chitrakoot

नाबालिग से दुराचार पर दस साल की कैद

9 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.