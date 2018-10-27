शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   फांसी लगाकर युवक ने की खुदकुशी

फांसी लगाकर युवक ने की खुदकुशी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 10:53 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
फांसी लगाकर युवक ने की खुदकुशी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
खोही। अज्ञात कारण के चलते युवक ने खुद को कमरे में बंद कर फांसी लगाकर खुुदकुशी कर ली। सुबह दरवाजा न खुलने पर परिजनों ने खिड़की के रास्ते अंदर का नजारा देखा तो दंग रहे गए। पूरे घर में चीख पुकार मच गई। पुलिस ने आकर परिजनों की मदद से शव को फंदे से नीचे उतारकर पंचनामा किया।
सीतापुर चौकी क्षेत्र के मछरिहा रानीपुर निवासी राजाबल (34) पुत्र रामऔतार उर्फ बूल्लू ने शुक्रवार की रात खाना खाने के बाद पत्नी रीना व तीनों पुत्रों को दूसरे कमरे में ले जाकर सोने को कहा। खुद को एक कमरें में बंद कर सो गया। शनिवार की सुबह काफी देरतक कमरे का दरवाजा न खुलने पर पत्नी पहुंची। दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था। खिड़की से देखा तो चीख पड़ी उसका पति फांसी के फंदे पर झूल रहा था। जानकारी होने पर परिजनों ने पुलिस सूचना दी। किसी तरह दरवाजा खोलकर शव फंदे से नीचे उतरा गया। मृतक तीन भाइयों में छोटा था। सीतापुर चौकी प्रभारी केपी सिंह ने बताया कि खुदकुशी के कारण के जानकारी नहीं है।

Recommended

mukesh ambani
Tech Diary

मुकेश अंबानी के इस फैसले से झूम उठेंगे आप, वोडाफोन-एयरटेल होंगे परेशान

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

अर्जुन-मलाइका निकले एक कदम और आगे, अगले साल करने जा रहे हैं शादी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Malaika Arora
arjun kapoor malaika arora
नवरात्री का आनंद उठाने वडोदरा जायेंगे अर्जुन-परिणीति
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन-मलाइका निकले एक कदम और आगे, अगले साल करने जा रहे हैं शादी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Relationship

करवाचौथ 2018: पार्टनर का दिल जीतना चाहते हैं तो राशि के हिसाब से दें गिफ्ट

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Relationship
aries
taurus
gemini sign
Relationship

करवाचौथ 2018: पार्टनर का दिल जीतना चाहते हैं तो राशि के हिसाब से दें गिफ्ट

27 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा: बनारस में अभ्यर्थियों ने जमकर की मनमानी, युवतियों पर छींटाकशी, देखें तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2018

martyer soldier brijesh kumar Mortal remains will come home on Karve Chauth
Shimla

करवाचौथ पर तिरंगे में लिपटकर आएंगे श्वेता के बृजेश, मुठभेड़ में हुए थे शहीद

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये 5 हसीनाएं पहली बार पति के लिए रखेंगी करवा चौथ का व्रत, ये एक्ट्रेस तो प्रेग्नेंट भी है

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Anushka and Virat Kohli
sonam kapoor
neha dhupia
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये 5 हसीनाएं पहली बार पति के लिए रखेंगी करवा चौथ का व्रत, ये एक्ट्रेस तो प्रेग्नेंट भी है

27 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

If you want government job then these great tips are very useful
Education

अगर घर बैठे पाना चाहते हैं सरकारी नौकरी तो अपनाएं ये बेहतरीन टिप्स

27 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
America

अमेरिकी सेना ने जापान के साथ विकसित की गई मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया, ये हैं इसकी खासियतें

27 अक्टूबर 2018

जसवंत सिंह
India News

जसवंत सिंह ने 4 साल बाद बेटों के लिए की ट्विटर पर वापसी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

...तो क्या एमएस धोनी का करियर खत्म? सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का जमकर फूटा गुस्सा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Two people of Badaun die in explosion in Rasulpur cracker factory
India News

हे भगवान! यह क्या कर दिया, करवा चौथ से ठीक पहले उजड़ा रुचि और पूनम का सुहाग

27 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
करवा चौथ शुभ मुहूर्त
Festivals

इस समय होगा करवा चौथ के चांद का दीदार, जानें अर्घ्य देने का सही समय

27 अक्टूबर 2018

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति
Agra

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा 28 अक्तूबर को, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें प्रवेश पत्र

26 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Chandigarh

यूपी, बिहार और हरियाणा के यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, दिवाली और छठ पर रेलवे चलाएगा ये स्पेशल ट्रेन

27 अक्टूबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कश्मीरी युवाओं के लिए औलाद की तरह सोचते हैं मोदी : सज्जाद 

27 अक्टूबर 2018

ISRO to send humans to space by 2022
India News

2022 तक मनुष्य को अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा इसरो, जल्द होगा मिशन चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण 

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

जिला अस्पताल में फर्श पर लेटी प्रसूता गोद में नवजात वहीं लेटे दो कुत्ते
Kanpur

वह बार-बार कहती रही कुछ देर रुक जाइए...किसी ने न सुनी, फर्श पर कुत्तों के बीच लेटी रही प्रसूता

चित्रकूट जिला अस्पताल में व्यवस्थाएं सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहीं हैं। शनिवार की दोपहर ऐसा नजारा देखने को मिला जब प्रसव उपरांत प्रसूता की स्टाफ ने जबरन छुट्टी कर दी।

27 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जानकारी देता सुनील कुमार
Kanpur

'दबंगों का आतंक', हर महीने 4 हजार रुपये दो वरना...एससी-एसटी एक्ट में फंसा देंगे

25 अक्टूबर 2018

mumbai
Chitrakoot

शरदोत्सव में मुंबई के कलाकारों ने मचाई धूम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

swagat
Chitrakoot

भगवान श्रीराम को धोखा दे रही भाजपा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sima
Chitrakoot

टूरिस्ट बस की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार की मौत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Ambulance woman passenger death not reached at the station
Chitrakoot

स्टेशन पर नहीं पहुंची एंबुलेंस महिला यात्री की मौत

21 अक्टूबर 2018

शिक्षक विरोधी योगी हटाओ मानदेय पाओ, रैली का स्वागत
Chitrakoot

शिक्षक विरोधी योगी हटाओ मानदेय पाओ, रैली का स्वागत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

शरदपूर्णिमा पर धर्मनगरी पहुंचे लाखों श्रद्धालु
Chitrakoot

शरदपूर्णिमा पर धर्मनगरी पहुंचे लाखों श्रद्धालु

24 अक्टूबर 2018

कुख्यात डाकू बबुली कोल व लवलेश के बीच चली ताबडतोड़ गोलियां
Chitrakoot

कुख्यात डाकू बबुली कोल व लवलेश के बीच चली ताबडतोड़ गोलियां

21 अक्टूबर 2018

Two people have died due to fever
Chitrakoot

बुखार से दो लोगों की गई जान

21 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पलटी बस, 35 लोग घायल

चित्रकूट में गुरुवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिस वजह से 35 यात्री गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मर्डर 4:51

हत्यारा सामने खड़ा है, पुलिस मानने को तैयार नहीं!

6 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 2:07

एसपी नेता के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत

6 जून 2018

चित्रकूट 3:02

VIDEO: रेलवे पुलिस की ‘चिंदी-चोरी’ कैमरे में कैद

5 मई 2018

काली नदी 1:03

नदी में गए थे नहाने लेकिन नहीं आए बाहर

29 अप्रैल 2018

Related

पहले धक्का लगाया, फिर दूसरे से मांगा करंट
Chitrakoot

पहले धक्का लगाया, फिर दूसरे से मांगा करंट

22 अक्टूबर 2018

60 हजार देने पर भी नहीं मिला कनेक्शन
Chitrakoot

60 हजार देने पर भी नहीं मिला कनेक्शन

23 अक्टूबर 2018

महिला ने पूर्व प्रधान पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप
Chitrakoot

महिला ने पूर्व प्रधान पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप

23 अक्टूबर 2018

शराब का ट्रक न खड़ा कराने पर गार्ड किया मरणासन्न
Chitrakoot

शराब का ट्रक न खड़ा कराने पर गार्ड किया मरणासन्न

24 अक्टूबर 2018

बाइक जुलूस निकाल कर किया प्रदर्शन
Chitrakoot

बाइक जुलूस निकाल कर किया प्रदर्शन

24 अक्टूबर 2018

राफेल सौदे की जांच कराए सरकार
Chitrakoot

राफेल सौदे की जांच कराए सरकार

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.