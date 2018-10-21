शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
बूथ समितियों का किया सत्यापन

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 10:08 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बूथ समितियों का किया सत्यापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। भारतीय जनता पार्टी की बैठक रविवार को हुई। जिसमें संगठन को मजबूत बनाने के साथ ही आगामी होने वाले कार्यक्रम की जानकारी दी गई। लोकसभा प्रभारी प्रदेश सरकार पूर्व मंत्री राजेंद्र पटेल ने बूथ समितियों के गठन व सत्यापन के कार्य की समीक्षा की। सदस्यता अभियान को जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रिका प्रसाद उपाध्याय ने 21 से 25 अक्तूबर तक मंडलों में बैठक होगी। 31 अक्टूबर को शरदार पटेल के जन्म दिन पर रन फार यूनिटी का कार्यक्रम दोनों विधानसभा में होगा। 10 से 15 नवंबर तक बूथ समितियों के सदस्यों का अभिनंदन समारोह होगा। 19 नवंबर को रानी लक्ष्मीबाई जी के जन्म दिन पर महिला लाभार्थियों का सम्मेलन होगा। 1 से 15 दिसबर तक विधानसभा वार पद यात्रा निकाली जाएंगी। जिसमें कुल 150 किमी यात्रा होगी। प्रतिदिन 10 किमी की पद यात्रा करनी है। इस मौके पर क्षेत्री मंत्री अशोक जाटव, कोआपरेटिव बैंक के अध्यक्ष बद्री विशाल त्रिपाठी, विधानसभा कर्वी प्रभारी अर्जुन शुक्ला, आलोक पांडेय,जय विजय आदि मौजूद रहीं।

