'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   एटीएम बंद होने से बैंक उपभोक्ता रहे परेशान

एटीएम बंद होने से बैंक उपभोक्ता रहे परेशान

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 10:32 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एटीएम बंद होने से बैंक उपभोक्ता परेशान
चित्रकूट। जिले के अधिकांश एटीएम बंद होने से बैंक उपभोक्ता परेशान रहे। रुपये निकालने के लिए कई बैंकों के एटीएम बंद होने से निराश होकर घर लौट गए।
रविवार के दिन बैंक बंद होने से जब बैंक उपभोक्ता एटीएम से रुपये निकालने के लिए पहुंचे तो एटीएम बंद मिले। शहर सहित मानिकपुर,राजापुर, भरतकूप, पहाड़ी के स्टेट बैंक, यूनियन बैंक, यूको बैंक सहित यूपी ग्रामीण बैक के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की शाखाओं के एटीएम बंद रहे। यूपी ग्रामीण बैंक की मुख्य शाखा का एटीम जरूर खुला रहा। जहां तैनात कर्मचारी चुनकई प्रसाद सोनी ने बैंक उपभोक्तओं का सहयोग किया। शहर के मनोज वर्मा, बाल कृष्ण जैन, प्रदीप सिंह व कसहाई गांव के मैक ू लाल, मानिकपुर के राजेश द्विवेदी, सीतापुर के बुधप्रकाया सिंह आदि ने बताया कि अवकाश के दिनों में अब अक्सर एटीएम बंद रहते हैं। अग्रणी जिला प्रबंधक इलाहाबाद बैंक अभिनंदन कुमार ने बताया कि इंटरनेट की समस्या के कारण एटीएम बंद रहे।

