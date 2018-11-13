शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
ठंड में तीन घंटे बैठे रहे जच्चा-बच्चा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 11:04 PM IST
ठंड में तीन घंटे बैठे रहे जच्चा-बच्चा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। जिला अस्पताल में मंगलवार को फिर एंबुलेंस संचालकों की लापरवाही सामने आई। फोन करने के तीन घंटे बाद एंबुलेंस नहीं आई तो जच्चा बच्चा ठंड में गेट के ही बाहर बैठे रहे। राजापुर थाना क्षेत्र के चिल्लीराकस गांव की ममता देवी ने बताया कि दो दिन पूर्व राजापुर अस्पताल में प्रसव उपरांत स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ने पर जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। मंगलवार सुबह वह एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल पहुंची तो उसे भर्ती नहीं किया गया। उसके नवजात को स्वस्थ बताकर गांव जाने को कहा गया। इसके बाद से वह गांव लौटने के लिए एंबुलेंस को फोन किया लेकिन तीन घंटे इंतजार के बाद भी कोई वाहन नहीं मिला।

गोद में मरीज को लेकर पहुंचे वार्ड
चित्रकूट। मंगलवार को ही शिवरामपुर के सालिगपुर निवासी रामदुलारी पत्नी रोशन को पैरालिसिस की शिकायत पर परिजन निजी वाहन से लेकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। उनके भतीजे अतुल कुमार ने बताया कि अस्पताल गेट के पास कोई स्ट्रेचर नहीं मिला। कुछ देर बाद वह मजबूर होकर दादी रामदुलारी को गोद में लेकर ही वार्ड तक पहुंचे तब उनका इलाज शुरू हो पाया।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
hungama
Chitrakoot

खाद केंद्र पर किसानों ने प्रदर्शन कर जताया विरोध

पीसीएफ सहकारी कृषक केंद्र में ताला लगा होने से खाद खरीदने आए किसानों ने खरीद केंद्र के सामने प्रदर्शन कर विरोध जाताया किसानों ने आरोप लगाया कि सुबह से वह खाद खरीदने के लिए कर्मचारी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं लेकिन खरीद केंद्र में ताला लगा हुआ है।

13 नवंबर 2018

avishvas
Chitrakoot

सपा ब्लाक प्रमुख के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव स्वीकार

13 नवंबर 2018

तौल केंद्र को बना दिया रामलीला मंच
Chitrakoot

तौल केंद्र को बना दिया रामलीला मंच

13 नवंबर 2018

सर्वांगीण व्यक्तित्व विकास का माध्यम है खेलकूद
Chitrakoot

सर्वांगीण व्यक्तित्व विकास का माध्यम है खेलकूद

13 नवंबर 2018

मधुमेह दिवस पर डायबिटीज वॉक रैली आज
Chitrakoot

मधुमेह दिवस पर डायबिटीज वॉक रैली आज

13 नवंबर 2018

बाइक की टक्कर से वृद्ध किसान की मौत
Chitrakoot

बाइक की टक्कर से वृद्ध किसान की मौत

13 नवंबर 2018

neta
Chitrakoot

एनएसयूआई के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पर हमला

12 नवंबर 2018

घाटी में पलटा बेकाबू टेपों छह घायल
Chitrakoot

घाटी में पलटा बेकाबू टेपों छह घायल

12 नवंबर 2018

इनामी डाकू लूलू पटेल को अदालत ने घोषित किया फरार
Chitrakoot

इनामी डाकू लूलू पटेल को अदालत ने घोषित किया फरार

12 नवंबर 2018

डकैतों ने ग्रामीणों को चाकू मार लूटा मोबाइल
Chitrakoot

डकैतों ने ग्रामीणों को चाकू मार लूटा मोबाइल

12 नवंबर 2018

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पलटी बस, 35 लोग घायल

चित्रकूट में गुरुवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिस वजह से 35 यात्री गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मर्डर 4:51

हत्यारा सामने खड़ा है, पुलिस मानने को तैयार नहीं!

6 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 2:07

एसपी नेता के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत

6 जून 2018

चित्रकूट 3:02

VIDEO: रेलवे पुलिस की ‘चिंदी-चोरी’ कैमरे में कैद

5 मई 2018

काली नदी 1:03

नदी में गए थे नहाने लेकिन नहीं आए बाहर

29 अप्रैल 2018

पांच दिन बाद बैंक खुलते ही उपभोक्ताओं की भीड़
Chitrakoot

पांच दिन बाद बैंक खुलते ही उपभोक्ताओं की भीड़

12 नवंबर 2018

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच होगी टीईटी परीक्षा
Chitrakoot

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच होगी टीईटी परीक्षा

12 नवंबर 2018

file foto
Chitrakoot

हादसा बचा : टूटी पटरी से गुजर गईं कई ट्रेनें

11 नवंबर 2018

शराब के साथ महिला समेत तीन को पकड़ा
Chitrakoot

शराब के साथ महिला समेत तीन को पकड़ा

11 नवंबर 2018

एक ने अशर्ीलता व दूसरे ने पिटाई की दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट
Chitrakoot

एक ने अशर्ीलता व दूसरे ने पिटाई की दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट

11 नवंबर 2018

Chautu Cole did not kill Haryana's Anil on July 22
Chitrakoot

22 जुलाई को डाकू छोटू कोल नहीं हरियाणा के अनिल की हुई थी हत्या

10 नवंबर 2018

