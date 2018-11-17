शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   देव दिपावली पर जलाएं जाएंगे 21 हजार दीए

देव दिपावली पर जलाएं जाएंगे 21 हजार दीए

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 11:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
देव दिपावली पर जलाएं जाएंगे 21 हजार दीए
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। देव दीपावली धर्मनगरी में धूमधाम के साथ मनाई जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से रामघाट पर 21 हजार दीपक जलाए जाएंगे।
जिलाधिकारी ने रामघाट स्थित खोयापाया केंद्र में अधिकारियों की बैठक लिया। जिसमें राजापुर के उप जिलाधिकारी व नगर पालिका कर्वी को निर्देश दिए कि देव दीपावली पर्व पर 21 हजार दीपक रामघाट किनारे जलाए जाए। साथ ही एक हजार दीपक मंदिरों व मकानों के ऊपर जलाएं जाए। रंगोली की प्रदर्शनी भी लगाई जाए। दीए रखने के लिए एनसीसी व स्काउट के छात्र-छात्राओं को लगाया जाए। ड्रोन कैमरा से फोटो ग्राफी की जाए। अधिशासी अभियंता लोक निर्माण से बेड़ी पुलिया से रामघाट तक बन रही सड़क 25 नवंबर तक निर्माण पूरा करें। विद्युत विभाग के अधिकारियों से कहा कि 22 नवंबर तक बेड़ी पुलिया से यूपीटी तिराहा तक पोल सिफ्टिंग कार्य हो जाना चाहिए। इस मौके पर उप जिलाधिकारी कर्वी इंदु प्रकाश, मानिकपुर प्रवीण वर्मा, राजापुर अश्वनी कुमार पांडेय, जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक बलिराज सिंह, जिला बेसिक शिक्षाधिकारी प्रकाश सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

17 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

अमिताभ और अभिषेक ने आराध्या को 7वें बर्थडे पर दिया अब तक का सबसे खास तोहफा, तस्वीरें वायरल

17 नवंबर 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
abhishek bachchan
abhishek bachchan
Aaradhya
Bollywood

अमिताभ और अभिषेक ने आराध्या को 7वें बर्थडे पर दिया अब तक का सबसे खास तोहफा, तस्वीरें वायरल

17 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

yusuf pathan
युसुफ पठान
यूसुफ पठान
yusuf pathan
Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

32 साल बाद गोविंदा ने माधुरी दीक्षित पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोले - 'शादीशुदा न होती तो मेरी...'

17 नवंबर 2018

Govinda
madhuri dixit
GOVINDA
madhuri dixit
Bollywood

32 साल बाद गोविंदा ने माधुरी दीक्षित पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोले - 'शादीशुदा न होती तो मेरी...'

17 नवंबर 2018

Relationship

शादी के लिए आॅनलाइन पार्टनर ढूंढते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये 5 गलतियां

17 नवंबर 2018

relationship
relationship
online dating
Relationship

शादी के लिए आॅनलाइन पार्टनर ढूंढते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये 5 गलतियां

17 नवंबर 2018

SS Rajamouli
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में होगी 'बाहुबली' के बाद साउथ की सबसे बड़े बजट की फिल्म की शूटिंग, राजामौली ने तलाशी लोकेशन

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Harrods
Amazing Animals

इस शॉपिंग मॉल की रखवाली करता है एक अजीबोगरीब चौकीदार, देखते ही निकल जाएगी आपकी चीख

17 नवंबर 2018

This Is Not Consent
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आयरलैंड की सड़कों पर महिलाएं हाथ में अंडरवियर लेकर कर रही हैं प्रदर्शन, जानें यहां

17 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

Know how unhealthy gums can make you high blood pressure patient
Health & Fitness

खान-पान ही नहीं अस्वस्थ मसूड़े भी बन सकते है हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का कारण,शोध में खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
pregnant women
Dehradun

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबर, अब निजी अस्पतालों में भी मिलेगी मुफ्त डिलीवरी की सुविधा

17 नवंबर 2018

apply online
Dehradun

12वीं के बाद भारतीय सेना में नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई करने का मौका, इस तारीख तक यहां करें आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी की चर्चित लेडी डॉक्टर ने जहर का इंजेक्शन लगा दी जान, सुसाइड नोट पढ़ कर हर कोई हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
Lucknow

न्यू पेंशन स्कीम पर फैले भ्रम पर रेल मंत्रालय ने दी सफाई , कहा-जहां चाहेंगे वहां लगेगा पैसा

17 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस भर्ती
Lucknow

पुलिस व पीएसी में 49,568 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 19 नवंबर से लिए जाएंगे आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

demo pic
Jhansi

डंपर ने टेंपो को मारी टक्कर, तीन दोस्तों की हुई मौत

गिट्टी लदे डंपर की टक्कर से टेंपो सवार तीन दोस्तों की मौत हो गई। सदर कोतवाली के झांसी-मिर्जापुर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर शुक्रवार सुबह हुए हादसे में टेंपो सवार तीन अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डंपर चालक ने खनिज टीम व सिपाही पर किया हमला
Chitrakoot

डंपर चालक ने खनिज टीम व सिपाही पर किया हमला

17 नवंबर 2018

तमंचे की नोंक पर घर में दुष्कर्म
Chitrakoot

तमंचे की नोंक पर घर में दुष्कर्म

15 नवंबर 2018

Two Gram Panchayat officials of hill block suspended
Chitrakoot

पहाड़ी ब्लाक के दो ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी निलंबित

15 नवंबर 2018

windo
Chitrakoot

फुटकर लाओ नहीं, अधिक दाम चुकाओ

14 नवंबर 2018

हजारों कार्यकर्ता भगवा पहन बाइक से जाएंगे बांदा
Chitrakoot

हजारों कार्यकर्ता भगवा पहन बाइक से जाएंगे बांदा

15 नवंबर 2018

मारपीट की नहीं लिखी जा रही रिपोर्ट
Chitrakoot

मारपीट की नहीं लिखी जा रही रिपोर्ट

15 नवंबर 2018

सर्वोच्च अंक पाने वालों को किया सम्मानित
Chitrakoot

सर्वोच्च अंक पाने वालों को किया सम्मानित

15 नवंबर 2018

गायों की विधिविधान से की पूजा
Chitrakoot

गायों की विधिविधान से की पूजा

15 नवंबर 2018

ट्रेन डकैती के स्वाट टीम के खिलाफ गोपनीय जांच शुरू
Chitrakoot

ट्रेन डकैती के स्वाट टीम के खिलाफ गोपनीय जांच शुरू

14 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पलटी बस, 35 लोग घायल

चित्रकूट में गुरुवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिस वजह से 35 यात्री गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मर्डर 4:51

हत्यारा सामने खड़ा है, पुलिस मानने को तैयार नहीं!

6 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 2:07

एसपी नेता के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत

6 जून 2018

चित्रकूट 3:02

VIDEO: रेलवे पुलिस की ‘चिंदी-चोरी’ कैमरे में कैद

5 मई 2018

काली नदी 1:03

नदी में गए थे नहाने लेकिन नहीं आए बाहर

29 अप्रैल 2018

Related

file foto
Chitrakoot

हार्टअटैक से संविदा कर्मी की गई जान

14 नवंबर 2018

pahlvan
Chitrakoot

दिल्ली के रामकिशन ने ग्वालियर के मुकेश को पछाड़ा

15 नवंबर 2018

avishvas
Chitrakoot

सपा ब्लाक प्रमुख के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव स्वीकार

13 नवंबर 2018

मासूम बालिका से अश्लील हरकत करने पर साढ़े छह साल की सजा
Chitrakoot

मासूम बालिका से अश्लील हरकत करने पर साढ़े छह साल की सजा

14 नवंबर 2018

कभी-कभी धरती पर अवतरित होते हा महापुरुष
Chitrakoot

कभी-कभी धरती पर अवतरित होते हा महापुरुष

14 नवंबर 2018

कचहरी परिसर में बाइक खड़ी करने को लेकर मारपीट
Chitrakoot

कचहरी परिसर में बाइक खड़ी करने को लेकर मारपीट

14 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.