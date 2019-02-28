शहर चुनें

सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड, फसलों की चिंता

सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड, फसलों की चिंता

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 11:20 PM IST
बारिश से दलहनी व तिलहनी फसलों पर संकट, गेहूं को मिलेगी संजीवनी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में हुई बर्फबारी का असर जिले में पड़ने लगा है। सर्द हवाएं चलने से एक बार फिर जिले में ठंड बढ़ गई है। हालांकि दो दिनों हुई बूंदाबांदी के बाद मौसम खुल गया है। जिले में गुुरुवार को ठंडी पछुवां हवाएं चल रही है। जिससे ठंड बढ़ गई है। गनीवां कृषि वैज्ञानिक डा. विनय का मानना है कि यदि मौसम यही रहा तो दलहनी व तिलहनी फसलों पर संकट आ सकता है। वहीं गेहूं की फसल के लिए यह बारिश संजीवनी है।

फाल्गुन की बारिश से होता नुकसान
चित्रकूट। किसानों का मानना है कि मौसम के आसार अच्छे नहीं है। माघ की बारिश से जहां फसल की उपज सवा गुना हो जाती है वही फाल्गुन की बारिश रबी की फसलों को क्षति पहुंचाती है।
किसान राजनारायण, उमेश कुमार ने माघ की कहावत बताते हुए कहा कि फाल्गुन बरसे मूर गंवाई। मतलब फाल्गुन की बारिश से किसानों को लाभ की बात तो दूर पूंजी भी निकलना मुश्किल होता है।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा मासूमों के हत्यारों को सजा दिलाने पर ही मिलेगा सुकून
Kanpur

श्रेयांस प्रियांश हत्याकांडः हत्यारों को जब तक सजा नहीं मिलेगी मैं चैन से नहीं बैठूंगा- कमलनाथ

चित्रकूट में जुड़वा बच्चों के अपहरण मामले में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा है कि मासूम श्रेयांस व प्रियांश के हत्यारों को जब तक सजा नहीं मिलेगी, मैं चैन से नहीं बैठूंगा।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
परीक्षा
Chitrakoot

बोर्ड परीक्षा में नियमों की अनदेखी, सीसीटीवी खराब

28 फरवरी 2019

उधारी मांगने पर पीटा, तीन भाइयों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Chitrakoot

उधारी मांगने पर पीटा, तीन भाइयों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

28 फरवरी 2019

सफाई क र्मचारियों ने शुरू किया अनशन
Chitrakoot

सफाई क र्मचारियों ने शुरू किया अनशन

28 फरवरी 2019

Death of a woman in fight of Anna cattle
Chitrakoot

अन्ना मवेशियों की लड़ाई की लड़ाई में महिला की मौत

28 फरवरी 2019

चित्रकूट भीषण सड़क हादसा
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट में भीषण सड़क हादसा, गैस कटर से ट्रक काटकर निकाला गया शव

27 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस थाने में पांच दिन तक की पिटाई!
Chitrakoot

पुलिस थाने में पांच दिन तक की पिटाई!

28 फरवरी 2019

तमंचा लेकर युवक करता था रखवाली
Chitrakoot

तमंचा लेकर युवक करता था रखवाली

27 फरवरी 2019

जांच अधिकारी पर नहीं भरोसा, ट्रस्ट पर संदेह
Chitrakoot

जांच अधिकारी पर नहीं भरोसा, ट्रस्ट पर संदेह

28 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस
Chitrakoot

पकड़े जाने के डर से बच्चों को मार दिया

24 फरवरी 2019

‘जुड़वां बच्चों की हत्या का मामला CBI को सौंपे कमलनाथ सरकार’

जुड़वां बच्चों के हत्याकांड मामले में सियासत भी बढ़ती जा रही है। मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बच्चों के परिजनों से बात की। उन्होंने कमलनाथ सरकार से मांग की कि मामले को सीबीआई को सौंपा जाए।

25 फरवरी 2019

चित्रकूट 1:29

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पलटी बस, 35 लोग घायल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मर्डर 4:51

हत्यारा सामने खड़ा है, पुलिस मानने को तैयार नहीं!

6 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 2:07

एसपी नेता के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत

6 जून 2018

चित्रकूट 3:02

VIDEO: रेलवे पुलिस की ‘चिंदी-चोरी’ कैमरे में कैद

5 मई 2018

राजनीति में यादव समाज की हो भागीदारी
Chitrakoot

राजनीति में यादव समाज की हो भागीदारी

28 फरवरी 2019

पीड़ित परिजनों को सांत्वना देते मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Kanpur

चित्रकूट पहुंचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, पीड़ित परिवार को दी सांत्वना, कांग्रेस पर हमला

25 फरवरी 2019

यूपी सीएम ने पीड़ित को फोन से बंधाया ढांढंस
Chitrakoot

यूपी सीएम ने पीड़ित को फोन से बंधाया ढांढंस

27 फरवरी 2019

अपहरण से लेकर हत्या की मजिस्ट्रियल जांच शुरू, पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम गठित
Chitrakoot

अपहरण से लेकर हत्या की मजिस्ट्रियल जांच शुरू, पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम गठित

27 फरवरी 2019

लोग
Chitrakoot

दो ट्रकों की भिड़ंत, चालक की मौत

27 फरवरी 2019

राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने छात्र-छात्राओं को उपाधि दी
Kanpur

महात्मा गांधी ग्रामोदय विश्वविद्यालय दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल ने दिया ये मंत्र

27 फरवरी 2019

