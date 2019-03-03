शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
रोजगार प्रशिक्षार्थियों को वितरित किए प्रमाण पत्र

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 10:42 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रोजगार प्रशिक्षार्थियों को वितरित किए प्रमाणपत्र
चित्रकूट। आरसेटी में चल रहे 30 दिवसीय सेलफ ोन सर्विसिंग प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का समापन इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक, कर्वी के शाखा प्रबंधक आशुतोष कुमार ने प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र वितरित कर किया। इस मौके पर शाखा प्रबंधक ने प्रशिक्षणार्थियों से सीधा संवाद कर टैक्स जीएसटी आदि के बारे में पूछा तथा उन्हें प्रेरित करते हुए कहा कि रोजगार तथा ग्राहकों से ईमानदारी करें। रोजगार अवश्य सफ ल होगा एवं जरूरत पड़ने पर बैंक का सहयोग लें। सहायक प्रबंधक अमित यादव ने जिला प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आरसेटी से प्राप्त प्रशिक्षण का सदुपयोग करते हुए अपना रोजगार अवश्य प्रारंभ करें। जिससे परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार हो। इस मौके पर इलाहाबाद बैंक आरसेटी के निदेशक आरएन गुप्ता, मो. सलीम खान, गौरव चन्द्र श्रीवास्तव, चुन्नीलाल एवं मनीष कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

CM writes to CM, written by CBI
Chitrakoot

सीएम को पूर्व सीएम ने लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा कराएं सीबीआई जांच

तेल उद्यमी के जुड़वां बच्चों की अपहरण के बाद हत्या मामले में मप्र के पूर्व सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ को पत्र लिखकर इसकी सीबीआई जांच कराने की मांग की है।

3 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा ने शौर्य दिवस कार्यक्रम का किया आयोजन
Chitrakoot

भाजपा ने शौर्य दिवस कार्यक्रम का किया आयोजन

3 मार्च 2019

बाइक की टक्कर से महिला की मौत
Chitrakoot

बाइक की टक्कर से महिला की मौत

3 मार्च 2019

समाज की भागीदारी कर एकजुट होकर करें प्रयास
Chitrakoot

समाज की भागीदारी कर एकजुट होकर करें प्रयास

3 मार्च 2019

अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से दंपति गंभीर
Chitrakoot

अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से दंपति गंभीर

3 मार्च 2019

पत्नी की तलाश को सौंपी तहरीर
Chitrakoot

पत्नी की तलाश को सौंपी तहरीर

3 मार्च 2019

जब मंच की कुर्सी पर नहीं दरी पर बैठ गए राज्यपाल
Chitrakoot

जब मंच की कुर्सी पर नहीं दरी पर बैठ गए राज्यपाल

3 मार्च 2019

जानकीकुंड के सुरक्षाकर्मी की हत्या की जताई आशंका
Chitrakoot

जानकीकुंड के सुरक्षाकर्मी की हत्या की जताई आशंका

3 मार्च 2019

जमा कराएं लाइसेंस, अपराधियों को करें पाबंद: एसपी
Chitrakoot

जमा कराएं लाइसेंस, अपराधियों को करें पाबंद: एसपी

3 मार्च 2019

निबंध में रजनी पोस्टर में राहुल ने मारी बाजी
Chitrakoot

निबंध में रजनी पोस्टर में राहुल ने मारी बाजी

3 मार्च 2019

