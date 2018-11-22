शहर चुनें

सिंचाई के विवाद में महिला ने पीया जहरीला पदार्थ, मौत

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 11:17 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सिंचाई के विवाद में महिला ने पीया जहरीला पदार्थ, मौत
भरतकूप। खेत में सिंचाई करने को लेकर हुए विवाद में देवर ने भाभी को पीट दिया। जिससे क्षुब्ध महिला ने जहरीला पदार्थ पी लिया। इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई। चौकी क्षेत्र के कोरारी निवासी विशंभर विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि मंगलवार की शाम वह अपने खेत में सिंचाई के लिए पानी लगा रहा था। जब वह दूसरे छोर पर पहुंचा तो उसका छोटा भाई कारीगर आया और कहा कि खेत उसके हिस्से का है इसमें सिंचाई न करें। इस बात का उसकी पत्नी श्यामकली (36) ने विरोध किया तो छोटे भाई ने उसे पीट दिया। यह देखकर वह दौड़कर पहुंचा लेकिन भाई भाग चुका था। इसके बाद उसकी पत्नी घर चली गई। उसने घर में जहरीला पदार्थ पी लिया। शाम को घर आने पर इसकी जानकारी हुई तो उसे रात में ही जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। गुरुवार की सुबह डाक्टरों ने उसकी हालत बिगड़ने पर रेफर कर दिया। परिजन उसे इलाज के लिए सतना ले जा रहे थे तभी रास्ते में उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतका का मायका रैपुरा थानातंगर्त रामपुर गांव में है। उसके दो पुत्र व एक पुत्री है।

सांसद संजय सिंह का बीजेपी पर तीखा हमला
Kanpur

सांसद संजय सिंह का बीजेपी पर तीखा हमला, पीएम मोदी पर लगाए ये गंभीर आरोप

यूपी की धर्मनगरी चित्रकूट में बुधवार को आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह ने बीजेपी पर तीखे हमले करते हुए पीएम मोदी को आड़े हाथ लिया। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर राफेल घोटाले का आरोप लगाया है। 

21 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले डकैत फरार
Chitrakoot

पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले डकैत फरार

21 नवंबर 2018

karykrta
Chitrakoot

भाजपा व आप सांसद ने केंद्र सरकार पर साधा निशाना

21 नवंबर 2018

दो सगे भाइयों को पांच पांच साल कैद की सजा
Chitrakoot

दो सगे भाइयों को पांच पांच साल कैद की सजा

21 नवंबर 2018

धर्मनगरी स्टेशन नहीं पहुंची श्रीरामायण एक्सप्रेस
Chitrakoot

धर्मनगरी स्टेशन नहीं पहुंची श्रीरामायण एक्सप्रेस

21 नवंबर 2018

सोनू व सोनिका ने लगाई सबसे ऊंची छलांग
Chitrakoot

सोनू व सोनिका ने लगाई सबसे ऊंची छलांग

21 नवंबर 2018

किसान के घर में गैस सिलिंडर से लगी आग
Chitrakoot

किसान के घर में गैस सिलिंडर से लगी आग

21 नवंबर 2018

डाकू गौरी से मिलकर करवा देंगे हत्या
Chitrakoot

डाकू गौरी से मिलकर करवा देंगे हत्या

20 नवंबर 2018

अपना दल में वर्चस्व को लेकर खींचतान जारी
Chitrakoot

अपना दल में वर्चस्व को लेकर खींचतान जारी

20 नवंबर 2018

दूसरी किश्त के बाद भी 36 शौचालय अधूरे
Chitrakoot

दूसरी किश्त के बाद भी 36 शौचालय अधूरे

21 नवंबर 2018

VIDEO: चित्रकूट में पलटी बस, 35 लोग घायल

चित्रकूट में गुरुवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिस वजह से 35 यात्री गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मर्डर 4:51

हत्यारा सामने खड़ा है, पुलिस मानने को तैयार नहीं!

6 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 2:07

एसपी नेता के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत

6 जून 2018

चित्रकूट 3:02

VIDEO: रेलवे पुलिस की ‘चिंदी-चोरी’ कैमरे में कैद

5 मई 2018

काली नदी 1:03

नदी में गए थे नहाने लेकिन नहीं आए बाहर

29 अप्रैल 2018

रुपये के लेनदेन पर मारपीट
Chitrakoot

रुपये के लेनदेन पर मारपीट

21 नवंबर 2018

डाकू बबुली का भतीजा व दाहिना हाथ लवलेश घायल
Chitrakoot

डाकू बबुली का भतीजा व दाहिना हाथ लवलेश घायल

19 नवंबर 2018

बिजली विभाग के तीन संविदाकर्मी की सेवाएं समाप्त
Chitrakoot

बिजली विभाग के तीन संविदाकर्मी की सेवाएं समाप्त

20 नवंबर 2018

कबड्डी में मानिकपुर टीम बनी विजेता
Chitrakoot

कबड्डी में मानिकपुर टीम बनी विजेता

20 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Jhansi

डंपर ने टेंपो को मारी टक्कर, तीन दोस्तों की हुई मौत

17 नवंबर 2018

शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग हजारों की संपति राख
Chitrakoot

शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग हजारों की संपति राख

20 नवंबर 2018

