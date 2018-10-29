शहर चुनें

Chitrakoot

सुदिनपुर माईनर का शुभारंभ

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 10:53 PM IST
सुदिनपुर माईनर का शुभारंभ
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। रसिन बांध परियोजना के अंतर्गत भरतकूप क्षेत्र में रसिन बांध से मुख्य नहर से निकलने वाली सुदिनपुर माईनर का शुभारंभ किया गया।
सोमवार को रसिन बांध से निकलने वाली सुदिनपुर माइनर जिसकी कुल लंबाई 2 किमी है। इसके निर्माण की लागत 25 लाख 98 हजार रुपये है। जिसका का शुभारंभ सांसद भैरो प्रसाद मिश्र व विधायक चंद्रिका प्रसाद उपाध्याय ने किया। कार्यक्रम में सांसद ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार 2022 तक हर खेत को पानी देने का कार्य करेगी। जिसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री सिंचाई योजना शुरू है। किसानों के हित में कई कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। विधायक चंद्रिका प्रसाद उपाध्याय ने कहा कि यह योजना 2012 तक शुरू हो जाना चाहिए। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व सिंचाई मंत्री धर्मपाल के प्रयास से कार्य शुरू हो गया। योजना पूरी होने से क्षेत्र के किसानों का लाभ होगा। इस मौके पर सिंचाई निर्माण खंड अधिशासी अभियंता बीबी सिंह, सहायक अभियंता आर के पांडेय, देवी प्रसाद मिश्र, अरूण कुमार, ज्ञान प्रकाश सहित सांसद प्रतिनिधि सुशील द्विवेदी आदि मौजूद रहे।

