मिट्टी के टीले में दबी दो बालिकाओं की मौत 20-15-55

मिट्टी के टीले में दबी दो बालिकाओं की मौत 20-15-55

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मिट्टी के टीले में दबी दो बालिकाओं की मौत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। भरतकूप चौकी क्षेत्र के खंभरिया गांव के पास जंगल में मिट्टी का टीला धंसने से कई महिलाएं व लड़कियां दब गईं। चीख पुकार के बीच किसी तरह सबको बाहर निकाला गया। इसमें दो बालिकाओं की मौत हो गई। इस घटना के बाद पूरे क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार की शाम को चौकी क्षेत्र के खंभरिया गांव से सटे कोढन के जंगल के पास मिट्टी लेने के लिए कई महिलाएं टीले में खुदाई कर रहीं थी। इसी बीच अचानक टीला भरभराकर धंस गया और वहां मौजूद कई महिलाएं व बालिकाएं दब गई। कुछ बचकर चिल्लाती हुई पुरवा पहुंची और ग्रामीणों को जानकारी दी। ग्रामीणों के अलावा मौके पर सीओ रजनीश यादव, चौकी प्रभारी तपेश मिश्रा समेत पुलिस बल पहुंचा। मलबा हटाया गया तो अतर्रा निवासी 12 वर्षीय पूनम पुत्री रामनरेश व खंभरिया निवासी 9 वर्षीय सविता पुत्री राजू की मौत हो चुकी थी। अन्य तीन को घायलावस्था में अस्पताल पहुुंचाया गया है। बताया गया है कि मृतका पूनम अपने ननिहाल खंभरिया आई थी।

