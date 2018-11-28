शहर चुनें

कालाबाजारी की शिकायत पर फिर विवेचना के आदेश

Wed, 28 Nov 2018 09:51 PM IST
चित्रकूट। राशन कार्ड में कालाबाजारी की शिकायत पर थाना रैपुरा में रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद विवेचना के नाम पर लीपापोती करने पर सिविल जज सीनियर डिवीजन ने रिपोर्ट को निरस्त करते हुए फिर से विवेचना के आदेश दिए।
ह्यूमन राइट्स लीगल नेटवर्क के जिला संयोजक अधिवकता रूद्र प्रसाद ने मिश्र ने बताया कि वर्ष 2009 में ग्राम प्रधानों द्वारा बडे़ पैमाने पर राशन कार्डों की हेराफेरी और काला बाजारी की थी। गांव के अनपढ़ गरीबों को फर्जी राशन कार्ड दे दिए जाते थे। जिस पर रैपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के तरकहवा पुरवा निवासी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करने के बाद विवेचना के नाम पर आरोपियों से मिलकर विवेचना में लीपापोती की गई है। जिसको लेकर शिकायत कर्ता संगमलाल न्याय के लिए संघर्ष करता रहा। जिस पर एसीजेएम ने मामले को संज्ञान में लेते हुए पुन: विवेचना के लिए आदेश दिए हैं।

जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य स्वामी
Kanpur

Madhya Pradesh Election: नाराज होकर लौटे जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य, फिर 1 घंटे बाद पहुंचकर डाला वोट

देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वच्छता अभियान के नौ रत्न में शामिल धर्मनगरी के जगद्गुरुरामभद्राचार्य स्वामी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं कर सके। सुबह जब वह मतदान करने पहुुंचे तो ईवीएम खराब मिली।

28 नवंबर 2018

Chitrakoot

महिलाओं के लिए बने कानून की छात्राओं को दी जानकारी

28 नवंबर 2018

व्यापारियों से जबरन वसूली कर रहे अराजकतत्व
Chitrakoot

व्यापारियों से जबरन वसूली कर रहे अराजकतत्व

28 नवंबर 2018

पारिवारिक विवाद में कि या लहूलुहान, रेफर
Chitrakoot

पारिवारिक विवाद में कि या लहूलुहान, रेफर

28 नवंबर 2018

ग्रामसभा की जमीन बेचने पर पांच के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज
Chitrakoot

ग्रामसभा की जमीन बेचने पर पांच के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

28 नवंबर 2018

दुबारा सता के लिए पैदल यात्रा करेंगे भाजपाई
Chitrakoot

दुबारा सता के लिए पैदल यात्रा करेंगे भाजपाई

28 नवंबर 2018

कई जगह ईवीएम खराब होने से मतदान बाधित रहा
Chitrakoot

कई जगह ईवीएम खराब होने से मतदान बाधित रहा

28 नवंबर 2018

दस्यु सुंदरी की मौजूदगी पर गांव की घेराबंदी
Chitrakoot

दस्यु सुंदरी की मौजूदगी पर गांव की घेराबंदी

27 नवंबर 2018

medical
Chitrakoot

मेडिकल की दुकान से मिले दवा पर्चे

27 नवंबर 2018

घर घुसकर ठेकेदार व उसके भाई को पीटा
Chitrakoot

घर घुसकर ठेकेदार व उसके भाई को पीटा

27 नवंबर 2018

