संविधान को कमजोर बना रही भाजपा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 11:28 PM IST

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। कांग्रेस के अनुसूचित जाति प्रकोष्ठ की बैठक रविवार मुख्यालय स्थित जिला कार्यालय पर हुई। जिसमें संविधान सम्मान सभा का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें सेवानिवृत्त खंड विकास अधिकारी सियाराम व फौजी भइयालाल वर्मा को सम्मानित किया गया।
कार्यक्रम के दौरान अनुसूचित जाति प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष शिव गुलाम वर्मा ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार संविधान को कमजोर कर रही है। जो सामंती विचार धारा को लागू करना चाहती है। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने गरीबों के हित के लिए कार्य किया है। नरवेश सचान व अरूण गुप्ता ने कहा कि भाजपा सरक ार ने जनता का विश्वास खो दिया है। इस मौके पर चुनवाद प्रसाद, इंद्रपाल वर्मा, अशोक गुप्ता, प्रेमचंद्र, पुरुषोत्तम यादव, लोटन प्रसाद, नत्थू प्रसाद पटेल, रामलाल साहू, इंद्रपाल वर्मा व भोला नामदेव आदि मौजूद रहे।




  







डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बंदूक की नोक पर दस्यु सुंदरी साधना पटेल का उत्पात, राहगीरों से की लूटपाट

दस हजार की इनामी दस्यु सुंदरी साधना पटेल गैंग ने चित्रकूट सतना मप्र मार्ग पर रात को जमकर कहर बरपाया। राहगीरों की बाइक व चार पहिया वाहन रोककर गाली गलौज कर मारपीट की। नगदी व जेवर भी लूटकर जंगल की ओर गैंग भाग निकला।

13 अक्टूबर 2018


धर्मनगरी स्थित वनदेवी मंदिर
Kanpur

इस प्राचीन मंदिर में कभी भगवान श्रीराम करते थे वनदेवी की पूजा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

शोधार्थियों ने रामायण काल के होने का किया दावा
Chitrakoot

यहां मिले शैलचित्र, दावा किया जा रहा है ''भगवान श्रीराम के आगमन का''

12 अक्टूबर 2018

miting
Chitrakoot

राशन की दुकानों का सोशल आडिट कराया जाए

13 अक्टूबर 2018

युवक ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की
Chitrakoot

युवक ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Court
Chitrakoot

नाबालिग की हत्या के आरोपी को उम्रकैद

12 अक्टूबर 2018

पानी भरने के विवाद पर पिता पुत्र समेत पांच को कारावास
Chitrakoot

पानी भरने के विवाद पर पिता पुत्र समेत पांच को कारावास

12 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पति बोला- 'मैं मजदूरी करने बाहर गया और उसने ये सब कर डाला', डॉक्टर के पास गई थी महिला

8 अक्टूबर 2018

bakri
Chitrakoot

हाईटेक बकरी चोरों को पुलिस ने दबोचा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

स्टाफ पर लापरवाही का आरोप नवजात की मौत
Chitrakoot

स्टाफ पर लापरवाही का आरोप नवजात की मौत

12 अक्टूबर 2018

