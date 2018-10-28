शहर चुनें

मुआवजा के लिए किसानों ने आंदोलन की बनाई रणनीति

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 01:00 AM IST
पीडीडीयू नगर। जिले में प्रस्तावित रिंग रोड के लिए अधिग्रहित भूमि का कम मुआवजा मिलने से परेशान किसानों ने आंदोलन की रणनीति बनाई। साथ ही शनिवार को पूर्व सांसद रामकिशुन यादव और सकलडीहा विधायक प्रभु नारायण यादव से मिलकर आंदोलन के लिए समर्थन मांगा।
किसान नेता केदार यादव ने बताया कि रिंग रोड में भूमि अधिग्रहण के बदले वाराणसी की तर्ज पर मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर किसान पिछले छह माह से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके सरकारी अमला किसानों की एक भी बात सुनने को तैयार नहीं है। प्रशासन किसानों को बरगला कर उनकी भूमि को जबरन अधिग्रहण करने में लगा हुआ है। कहा कि उचित मुआवजा के लिए एक बार फिर किसान आंदोलन की योजना बना रहे हैं। इसके पहले किसान साइकिल रैली के माध्यम से एक एक गांव में जाकर किसानों को आंदोलन के लिए जागरूक करेंगे। किसानों की समस्या सुनने के बाद पूर्व सांसद और सकलडीहा विधायक ने किसानों का पूरा समर्थन करने का आश्वासन दिया। कहा कि किसानों के साथ ज्यादती बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में डॉ. स्वामीनाथ यादव, श्याम नारायण प्रधान, अंबिका तिवारी ,चंद्रशेखर सिंह, उमाशंकर यादव रहे।

