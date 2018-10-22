शहर चुनें

Chandauli ›   चाय बनाते समय सिलेंडर में लगी आग

चाय बनाते समय सिलेंडर में लगी आग

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 12:52 AM IST
इलिया। स्थानीय कस्बा स्थित एक घर में रविवार की सुबह सात बजे के लगभग चाय बनाते समय गैस सिलेंडर में आग लग गई। महिलाओं के शोर मचाने पर परिवार के लोगों ने सिलेंडर को खींचकर मकान के बाहर निकाल दिया। सूचना पर पहुंचे फायर बिग्रेड के जवानों ने आग बुझाने में कामयाबी हासिल की। सक्रियता के चलते एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया।
कस्बा निवासी राजू गुप्ता के घर में परिवार की महिला चाय बना रही थी। इसी बीच गैस सिलेंडर से गैस का रिसाव होने लगा। कुछ ही देर में पाइप व सिलेंडर में आग लग गई। इसपर चाय बना रही महिला शोर मचाने लगी। शोर सुनकर परिवार सहित आसपास के लोग भी मौके पर जुट गए। उन्होंने जल रहे सिलेंडर को खींचकर मकान के बाहर निकाल दिया और पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों के साथ बालू फेंक कर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया पर सफलता नहीं मिली। तब पुलिस ने फायर बिग्रेड को सूचना दी। मौके पर आए फायर बिग्रेड के जवानों ने आग पर काबू किया।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Varanasi

चंदौलीः शराब पीने के दौरान सेल्समैन से विवाद, युवक की पीटकर हत्या

यूपी में चंदौली के ककरैत गांव स्थित शराब की दुकान पर शुक्रवार की रात आठ बजे शराब पीने को लेकर हुए विवाद में बिहार के नुआंव गांव निवासी संजय सिंह (45) की तीन लोगों ने पीटकर हत्या कर दी।

21 अक्टूबर 2018

रेलवे ब्रिज के बाद मिली अंडरपास की सौगात
Chandauli

रेलवे ब्रिज के बाद मिली अंडरपास की सौगात

21 अक्टूबर 2018

सकलडीहा और धीना में फुट ओवर ब्रिज का शिलान्यास आज
Chandauli

सकलडीहा और धीना में फुट ओवर ब्रिज का शिलान्यास आज

21 अक्टूबर 2018

जान जोखिम मे डाल ट्रैक पार कर रहे लोग
Chandauli

जान जोखिम मे डाल ट्रैक पार कर रहे लोग

21 अक्टूबर 2018

विधायक ने सुनीं ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं
Chandauli

विधायक ने सुनीं ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं

21 अक्टूबर 2018

चला राजस्व वसूली अभियान, मचा रहा हड़कंप
Chandauli

चला राजस्व वसूली अभियान, मचा रहा हड़कंप

21 अक्टूबर 2018

महिलाओं पर हमला कर नगदी सहित लाखों के जेवरात चोरी
Chandauli

महिलाओं पर हमला कर नगदी सहित लाखों के जेवरात चोरी

21 अक्टूबर 2018

now book genral ticket of train by mobile in north east railway
Varanasi

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे: अनारक्षित टिकट खरीदने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, मोबाइल से ऐसे बनाएं टिकट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

चार प्रधानों का वितीय अधिकार सीज करने का निर्देश
Chandauli

चार प्रधानों का वितीय अधिकार सीज करने का निर्देश

18 अक्टूबर 2018

पंडाल में प्रतिमाओं को स्थापित करते समिति के अध्यक्ष अशफाक हैदर।
Varanasi

चंदौली में सांप्रदायिक एकता की मिशाल, दुर्गा पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष बने अशफाक हैदर

17 अक्टूबर 2018

कोर्ट में आग के मामले की जांच करेगी क्राइम ब्रांच -संशोधित--
Chandauli

कोर्ट में आग के मामले की जांच करेगी क्राइम ब्रांच -संशोधित--

21 अक्टूबर 2018

त्योहारी सीजन में ट्रेनों में बढ़ी भीड़
Chandauli

त्योहारी सीजन में ट्रेनों में बढ़ी भीड़

21 अक्टूबर 2018

राम ने किया रावण का संहार, चहुंओर हुई जयकार
Chandauli

राम ने किया रावण का संहार, चहुंओर हुई जयकार

21 अक्टूबर 2018

जयकारे के बीच मां दुर्गा की प्रतिमा का हुआ विसर्जन
Chandauli

जयकारे के बीच मां दुर्गा की प्रतिमा का हुआ विसर्जन

21 अक्टूबर 2018

कैंडल मार्च निकालकर दी श्रद्धांजलि
Chandauli

कैंडल मार्च निकालकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

21 अक्टूबर 2018

लक्ष्मण शक्ति और मेघनाद की लीला का मंचन
Chandauli

लक्ष्मण शक्ति और मेघनाद की लीला का मंचन

21 अक्टूबर 2018

