शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chandauli ›   छात्र संघ चुनाव के नामांकन की पुलिसिया तैयारी पूरी

छात्र संघ चुनाव के नामांकन की पुलिसिया तैयारी पूरी

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 12:41 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
सकलडीहा। सकलडीहा पीजी कॉलेज में 31 अक्तूबर को छात्र संघ चुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशियों का नामांकन होगा। नामांकन में कोई गड़बड़ी न हो इसके लिए पुलिस ने भी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। नामांकन के दिन बैरिकेटिंग के साथ पुलिस और पीएसी फोर्स व महिला पुलिस तैनात किया जाएगा। पिछले दिनों पीडीडीयू नगर स्थित एलबीएस डिग्री कॉलेज में छात्र संघ चुनाव के नामांकन के दौरान गहमा गहमी और विवाद से सबक लेते हुए प्रशासन गंभीर है। छात्र संघ चुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशियों का नामांकन होगा। इसको देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन सतर्क हो गया है। पुलिस के अनुसार चुनाव में कोतवाली पुलिस के साथ तीन निरीक्षक,एक महिला निरीक्षक, बीस दरोगा, 40 कांस्टेबल, बीसड महिला जांस्टेबल, एक प्लाटून पीएसी तैनात किया जाएगा। सीओ सकलडीहा त्रिपुरारी पांडेय ने बताया कि शांतिपूर्ण नामांकन हो इसके लिए तैयारी पुरी हो चुकी है।

Recommended

मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी
Kanpur

सीबीआई अफसरों की 'बलि' लेने वाले मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी का पाकिस्तान और बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मौत बनकर आई 'करवाचौथ की महंगी खरीदारी', नाराज पत्नी ने उठाया दर्दनाक कदम, ये था पूरा मामला

28 अक्टूबर 2018

mercury transit 2018
Predictions

बुध का राशि परिवर्तन : अगले 2 महीने में इन 6 राशियों का बदलेगा भाग्य, बाकी भी जानें अपना हाल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पहले करवा चौथ पर अनुष्का संग यूं नजर आए विराट, शतक जड़कर दिया शानदार तोहफा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

virat anushka
virat anushka
Cricket News

पहले करवा चौथ पर अनुष्का संग यूं नजर आए विराट, शतक जड़कर दिया शानदार तोहफा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा की बेटी बोल्डनेस में देती है सबको मात, छोटी सी उम्र में खो दिया पापा का साथ

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Soniya Mehra
vinod mehra
Soniya Mehra
Soniya Mehra
Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा की बेटी बोल्डनेस में देती है सबको मात, छोटी सी उम्र में खो दिया पापा का साथ

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-शिंजो आबे
World

शिंजो आबे से मिले पीएम मोदी, फानुक कारखाने का किया दौरा, जापानी पीएम को मिला यह खास तोहफा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण के चलते दिल्ली-एनसीआर में निर्माण कार्य पर 1 से 10 तक रोक, स्टोन क्रेशर-हॉट मिक्स प्लांट भी बंद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
America

अमेरिका: यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर गोलीबारी में 11 लोगों की मौत, शोक में 3 दिन तक झुके रहेंगे ध्वज

28 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP stands with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa : amit Shah
India News

सबरीमाला विवाद पर बोले शाह, अदालत को वही फैसले सुनाने चाहिएं जिनका पालन हो सके

28 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा सांसद केपी सिंह
Varanasi

यूपीः भाजपा सांसद ने जिला अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वॉय को जड़ा थप्पड़

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अहमदाबाद, इंदौर और पटना के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनें, करा लें अभी रिजर्वेशन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Varanasi

बिग बी ने निभाया अपना वादा, काशी की संस्था गुड़िया को दिए 25 लाख रुपये

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल बोर्ड की दसवीं की परीक्षा देगी 12 साल की सैफा खातून

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Seven elephants died due to electric current in Odisha
India News

ओडिशा में बिजली का करंट लगने से सात हाथियों की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

खिलाड़ियों ने बहाया पसीना, रणजी ट्रॉफी के लिए यूपी टीम की घोषणा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

minor girl kidnap and gangrape in chandauli
Varanasi

चंदौली में किशोरी को अगवा कर गैंगरेप, गांव के युवकों ने ही वारदात को दिया अंजाम

यूपी के चंदौली जिले के एक गांव से किशोरी को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। शुक्रवार को किशोरी के परिवार वालों ने थाने पर पहुंच कर तहरीर दी।

27 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जौनपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में सैयदराजा के युवक की मौत
Chandauli

जौनपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में सैयदराजा के युवक की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्र के अपहरण की सूचना से खलबली
Chandauli

छात्र के अपहरण की सूचना से खलबली

28 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी का मेडिकल कराने के लिए भटकती रही पुलिस
Chandauli

आरोपी का मेडिकल कराने के लिए भटकती रही पुलिस

28 अक्टूबर 2018

रोजगार सेवक अपने अधिकारों को लेकर लामबंद
Chandauli

रोजगार सेवक अपने अधिकारों को लेकर लामबंद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

भ्रष्टाचार मिटाओ-नया भारत बनाओ कार्यक्रम आयोजित
Chandauli

भ्रष्टाचार मिटाओ-नया भारत बनाओ कार्यक्रम आयोजित

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रदेश की सता चली गई है गलत हाथों में
Chandauli

प्रदेश की सता चली गई है गलत हाथों में

28 अक्टूबर 2018

न्याय पंचायत स्तरीय खेल कूद प्रतियोगिता में छात्रों ने दिखाया दम
Chandauli

न्याय पंचायत स्तरीय खेल कूद प्रतियोगिता में छात्रों ने दिखाया दम

28 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा सरकार ने सभी के हित में किया कार्य
Chandauli

सपा सरकार ने सभी के हित में किया कार्य

28 अक्टूबर 2018

गुरु के कृपा से ही भगवान का हो सकता है साक्षात्कार
Chandauli

गुरु के कृपा से ही भगवान का हो सकता है साक्षात्कार

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: बिहार-झारखंड में नक्सलियों के इस ऐलान पर यूपी में जारी हुआ अलर्ट

भाकपा माओवादी नक्सली संगठन की ओर से बिहार और झारखंड राज्य के बंद की घोषणा का असर यूपी के मुगलसराय में भी देखने को मिल रहा है।

29 अगस्त 2018

पुलिस 3:00

VIDEO: जेल से ढाबे पर लाकर अपराधियों की मेहमान नवाजी में जुटी यूपी पुलिस

25 अगस्त 2018

गैॆगरेप 2:07

पहले खिलाया खाना फिर की ये खौफनाक हरकत

21 अगस्त 2018

CHANDAULI 1:01

चंदौली में दरोगा से दुर्व्यवहार, BJP वालंटियर और SP चंदौली पर लगा आरोप

7 अगस्त 2018

UP NEWS 1:37

VIDEO: कोतवाली के अंदर समाजवादी कार्यकर्ताओं की पिटाई

6 अगस्त 2018

Related

65 फीसद पूरा हुआ फोटो अपलोडिंग का कार्य
Chandauli

65 फीसद पूरा हुआ फोटो अपलोडिंग का कार्य

26 अक्टूबर 2018

किशोरी को अगवा कर युवकों ने किया दुष्कर्म
Chandauli

किशोरी को अगवा कर युवकों ने किया दुष्कर्म

27 अक्टूबर 2018

मुआवजा के लिए किसानों ने आंदोलन की बनाई रणनीति
Chandauli

मुआवजा के लिए किसानों ने आंदोलन की बनाई रणनीति

28 अक्टूबर 2018

रंगोली व मेंहदी प्रतियोगिता में छात्रों ने दिखाया हूनर
Chandauli

रंगोली व मेंहदी प्रतियोगिता में छात्रों ने दिखाया हूनर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री के स्वच्छता अभियान का दिख रहा असर
Chandauli

प्रधानमंत्री के स्वच्छता अभियान का दिख रहा असर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

नहीं मिला पानी, सूखी फसल काट रहे किसान
Chandauli

नहीं मिला पानी, सूखी फसल काट रहे किसान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.