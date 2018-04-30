शहर चुनें

डिग्घी में चौपाल लगाकर विधायक ने सुनी समस्याएं

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 01:05 AM IST
जागरूक करते
जागरूक करते
धीना। क्षेत्र के डिग्घी गांव में ग्राम स्वराज अभियान के तहत सैयदराजा विधायक सुशील सिंह ने रात्रि प्रवास किया और जनचौपाल में लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी। इस दौरान उन्होंने केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की योजनाओं की जानकारी ग्रामीणों को दी। बताया कि सरकार सभी का विकास कर रही है।
इस दौरान सैयदराजा विधायक सुशील सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी और प्रदेश की योगी सरकार विकास में लगी है। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने बिजली की समस्या बताई। इस पर विधायक ने एक्सईएन सकलडीहा रामपाल से वार्ता की और समस्या का समाधान करने का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी महेंद्र यादव, डिप्टी आरएमओ अनूप श्रीवास्तव, उपकृषि निदेशक आरके सिंह, जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी केके मिश्र, जिला योजना एवं कौशल विकास अधिकारी ललित सिंह ने अपने विभागों की उपलब्धियां गिनाई। इस मौके पर राजेश कुमार सिंह, रामजी तिवारी, रमेश राय, विनोद राय, जयप्रकाश उपाध्याय, आलोक राय, परमानंद सिंह आदि रहे। संचालन विनोद सिंह ने और धन्यवाद ज्ञापन कामेश्वर राय ने की।

