Kuch neta to jhoot ki machine ki tarah hain. Jab bhi munh kholte hain, dhar dhar AK 47 ki tarah jhoot hi nikalna shuru ho jaata hai. Aise mein, aapko vipaksh ke jhoot ko bhi janta ke saamne benaqab karna hai: PM Narendra Modi in an interaction with BJP workers pic.twitter.com/oMiWSjUsPQ— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी की मौत
2 नवंबर 2018