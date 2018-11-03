शहर चुनें

पीएम मोदी बोले, कुछ नेता तो झूठ की मशीन की तरह हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 05:46 PM IST
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का कहना है कि कुछ नेता तो झूठ की मशीन की तरह हैं। जब भी मुंह खोलते हैं धड़ाधड़ एके 47 की तरह झूठ ही निकलना शुरू हो जाता है। ऐसे में आपको विपक्ष के झूठ को भी जनता के सामने बेनकाब करना चाहिए।
मेरा बूथ सबसे मजबूत कार्यक्रम के तहत बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ एक संवाद के दौरान बुलंदशहर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ये बातें कहीं और एक बार फिर से विपक्ष को आड़े हाथों लिया। 

पीएम मोदी
