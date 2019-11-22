शहर चुनें

तेजाब हमले का आरोपी दोषी करार, दस वर्ष सश्रम कारावास

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 10:57 PM IST
तेजाब हमले का आरोपी दोषी करार, दस वर्ष सश्रम कारावास
बुलंदशहर। अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश प्रथम श्वेता वर्मा ने घर में सोती युवती पर तेजाब फेंकने के मामले में आरोपी युवक को दोषी माना है। साथ ही न्यायाधीश ने उसे दस वर्ष सश्रम कारावास व पांच लाख रुपये का अर्थदंड सुनाया है।
जिला शासकीय अधिवक्ता फौजदारी राहुल उपाध्याय एवं एडीजीसी राजीव मलिक ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर 2015 को वादी हबीब पुत्र शरीफ निवासी गांव मूढी बकापुर ने थाना औरंगाबाद में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। इसके अनुसार रात के वक्त उसकी पुत्री रूबीना एवं पूरा परिवार सोया हुआ था। किसी व्यक्ति ने उसकी पुत्री पर तेजाब फेंक दिया। पुलिस की विवेचना में त्रिमल उर्फ राजकुमार पुत्र रामवीर निवासी गांव मूढी बकापुर का नाम प्रकाश में आया। पुलिस ने विवेचना पूर्ण कर आरोपी त्रिमल उर्फ राजकुमार के खिलाफ न्यायालय में आरोप पत्र दाखिल कर दिया। न्यायाधीश श्वेता वर्मा ने गवाहों के बयान, साक्ष्यों का अवलोकन और दोनों पक्षों के अधिवक्ताओं की दलीलों को सुनकर आरोपी त्रिमल उर्फ राजकुमार को दोषी पाया। न्यायाधीश ने अभियुक्त त्रिमल उर्फ राजकुमार को दस साल की कैद और पांच लाख रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है।
court
Most Read

shoot
Bulandshahar

बुलंंदशहरः मस्जिद से नमाज पढ़कर निकल रहे युवक पर बरसाईं गोलियां, मौत

इस घटना को लेकर स्थानीय लोगों में काफी आक्रोश है। इसको देखते हुए घटना स्थल पर काफी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात कर दी गई है। फोरेंसिक टीम भी मौके पर पहुंचकर साक्ष्यों को जुटाने का प्रयास कर रही है। 

22 नवंबर 2019

सलेमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव जटपुरा में विलाप करती महिलाएं।
Bulandshahar

एक ही घर से उठीं ‘तीन अर्थी’, चीत्कार ने तोड़ा ‘सन्नाटा’

21 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala
Bulandshahar

प्रेमिका की मां ने की शिकायत तो प्रेमी ने पीटा

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

खुली सिगरेट बेचने पर चार हजार जुर्माना

21 नवंबर 2019

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर खड़े मृतक बचन सिंह के परिजन।
Bulandshahar

बाइक सवार पिता-पुत्री समेत तीन की हादसे में मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

अज्ञात वाहन ने मोपेड सवार को रौंदा, मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

पुलिस की मौजूदगी में पीड़ित पर फायरिंग के तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में दो की मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त मिले होमगार्ड कमांडेंट, गिरी गाज

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

उधारी की रकम मांगने पर महिला से छेड़छाड़ के बाद की मारपीट

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bulandshahar

अब रोडवेज की समस्याओं की भी ट्वीटर पर होगी शिकायत

21 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

पूर्व प्रधान पर घर में घुसकर जानलेवा हमला

20 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

दहेज में नहीं मिली कार तो दे दिया तीन तलाक

20 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala
Bulandshahar

गांव में लिव इन में रह रहे जोड़े का ग्रामीणों ने किया विरोध

19 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पद के दावेदारों की किस्मत डिब्बे में बंद, 22 के बाद नए नाम की घोषणा

20 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

आखिर हठधर्मिता का रुख क्यों अपनाए हुए है जल निगम

21 नवंबर 2019

