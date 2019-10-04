शहर चुनें

आज निकाल ले पैसे, एटीएम दे सकते हैं धोखा

Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 11:33 PM IST
बुलंदशहर। रामनवमी और दशहरा त्योहार के चलते दो दिन लगातार बैंक बंद रहेंगे। ऐसे में आपके सामने रुपयों की किल्लत आ सकती है। परेशानियों से बचने के लिए शनिवार को आप बैंक में जरूरत के हिसाब से रुपये निकाल ले।
इस वर्ष बैंकों के सर्वाधिक अवकाश अक्तूबर माह में पड़ रहे हैं। पहला अवकाश जहां दो अक्तूबर को गांधी जयंती पर हो चुका है। वहीं, अब छह अक्तूबर को रविवार, सात को रामनवमी और आठ को दशहरा होने के चलते बैंक लगातार तीन दिन बंद रहेंगे। इससे पूर्व शनिवार को सप्तमी नवरात्र के चलते बैंकों में लेनदेन का कार्य किया जाएगा। इसके बाद तीन दिन लगातार बैंक बंद रहेंगे। बैंकों के अवकाश के चलते खाताधारकों को कैश की किल्लत से जूझना पड़ सकता है। क्योंकि अक्सर बैंक बंद रहने के दौरान एटीएम धोखा दे जाते है। परेशानियों से बचने आप शनिवार को बैंक के काम पूरा कर लें। जिला अग्रणी बैंक प्रबंधक विजय गांधी ने बताया कि रविवार, सोमवार और मंगलवार को बैंक बंद रहेंगे। अवकाश के दौरान लोगों को कैश की समस्या न हो इसके लिए सभी एटीएम में पर्याप्त कैश रखवाया जाएगा।
ATM bulandshahar news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

इंडेन एलपीजी गैस से भरा कैप्सूल टैंकर पलटा
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: एलपीजी गैस से भरा टैंकर पलटने से मची अफरा-तफरी, हाई अलर्ट पर पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन

दिल्ली से सटे गाजियाबाद के बुलंदशहर के नरौरा परमाणु ऊर्जा संयंत्र के नंदपुर गेट के सामने शुक्रवार सुबह एलपीजी गैस टैंकर पलट जाने से नंदपुर गांव में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर का परदादा-परदादी स्कूल ने पाया देश में 70वां स्थान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्घटना के बाद कार छोड़कर भागे चोर।
Bulandshahar

चोरों ने पुलिस जीप को मारी टक्कर, फायरिंग कर भागे

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

दुष्कर्म के बाद बंधक बनाकर पीड़िता से किया निकाह

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

मां काली की शोभायात्रा में दो पक्षों में विवाद, निकली तलवारें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

मानपुर में बवाल : 12 नामजद समेत 30 पर एफआईआर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

संपत्ति बंटवारे को लेकर पुत्र ने मां का दबाया गला

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

गालीगलौच का विरोध करने पर युवक को किया लहूलुहान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर में राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज बनने का रास्ता साफ

2 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

बोर्ड बैठक में एआरटीओ ऑफिस शिफ्टिंग समेत कई प्रस्ताव हुए पास

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

साहब! पहले शौहर ने पीटा फिर दे दिया तीन तलाक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

शौचालयों की जांच के दौरान हुई फायरिंग, जांच अधिकारी फरार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

गांवों में बनेंगे 32 बहुउद्देश्यीय पंचायत भवन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

लापरवाही बरतने पर एक शिक्षक निलंबित, 42 का वेतन रोक मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

प्रशासन की कार्रवाई से खफा प्रधानों ने खोला मोर्चा, प्रदर्शन कर धरने पर बैठे

3 अक्टूबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

...सुषमा की हत्या में देहात पुलिस की लापरवाही भी कारण!

2 अक्टूबर 2019

