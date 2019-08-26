शहर चुनें

अतिक्रमण हटाने को पालिका ने चलाया अभियान

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 11:39 PM IST
अतिक्रमण हटाने को पालिका ने चलाया अभियान
बुलंदशहर। पालिका ने अतिक्रमणकारियों के खिलाफ सोमवार से पीले पंजे का हमला शुरू कर दिया। अभियान के दौरान टीम ने धमैड़ा अड्डे के पास पालिका की भूमि को कब्जा मुक्त कराया। इस दौरान अतिक्रमणकारियों ने अभियान का विरोध किया। लेकिन पुलिस बल मौजूद होने पर शांत हो गए।
बता दें कि नगर के अधिकांश मार्गों पर पालिका की भूमि पर अतिक्रमणकारियों ने कब्जा कर रखा। जिससे अक्सर जाम की समस्या बनी रहती थी। नगर को जाम से और अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराने के लिए पालिका ने सोमवार से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाने की योजना बनाई। अभियान सुबह से चलना था। लेकिन पुलिस न मिलने पर अभियान देर शाम शुरू किया गया। पालिका ईओ डॉ. पंकज सिंह ने बताया कि धमैड़ा अड्डे पर पालिका की भूमि पर लोगों ने कब्जा कर रखा था। जिसे पुलिस बल की मौजूदगी में कब्जामुक्त करा दिया गया है। बताया कि पालिका का अभियान जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान पालिकाकर्मी और पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद रहे।
bulandshahar news
शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की पत्नी रजनी सिंह
Lucknow

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध की पत्नी ने सीएम से की आरोपियों की बेल खारिज कराने की मांग

बुलंदशहर हिंसा के आरोपियों को कोर्ट से जमानत मिल जाने के बाद शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की पत्नी रजनी सिंह ने दुख जताते हुए कहा कि छह आरोपियों को जमानत देने के इस फैसले ने मुझे बहुत आहत किया है।

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

रजवाहे में मिला किसान का शव, मचा हड़कंप

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

युवती को व्हाट्सएप पर भेजी अश्लील वीडियो

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

वाह साहब! जमीन किसी और की, मुआवजा दिया किसी और को

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

पानी की टंकियों का बिल 1.38 करोड़ आ गया...

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

न हुआ कोई बच्चा चोरी, न मिला चोर, दहशत में जी रहे लोग

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

गंगा कटान : डेढ़ फुट नीचे गिरा जलस्तर, प्रशासन ने ली राहत की सांस

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

महिला को नशीला पदार्थ खिलाकर दुष्कर्म, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

वेव शुगर मिल किस्तों में कर रही बकाया गन्ना भुगतान

26 अगस्त 2019

amar ujala
Bulandshahar

स्याना बवाल के पांच और आरोपी जल्द होंगे रिहा

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

छेड़छाड़ के आरोपियों को बचाने के लिये पीड़ित का ही कर दिया चालान

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

अतिक्रमण का शिकार साठा, प्रशासन और पालिका खामोश

26 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

निरीक्षण में अनियमितता मिलने पर एक मुख्य अध्यापिका निलंबित

26 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

साहब! मैं अपराधी हूं, सरेंडर करने आया हूं, मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लो, दोबारा नहीं करूंगा ऐसा

22 अगस्त 2019

बैंक में हंगामें की सूचना पर मौके पर मौजूद कोतवाल।
Bulandshahar

आधार कार्ड में संशोधन कराने के दौरान बैंक में हंगामा

26 अगस्त 2019

डॉ. भोला सिंह (File)
Delhi NCR

अगले साल से दो चरणों में होगी देशभर में जनगणना, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने भेजा जवाब

23 अगस्त 2019

