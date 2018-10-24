शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bulandshahar ›   सीएम आवास पर आत्मदाह की चेतावनी के बाद आरोपी पति गिरफ्तार

सीएम आवास पर आत्मदाह की चेतावनी के बाद आरोपी पति गिरफ्तार

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 12:12 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सीएम आवास पर आत्मदाह की चेतावनी के बाद आरोपी पति गिरफ्तार
विज्ञापन
सिकंदराबाद। दहेज उत्पीड़न, हत्या के प्रयास की रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के महीनों बाद भी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से आहत दहेज पीड़िता के मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दिए जाने के बाद हरकत में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को आरोपी पति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
चोला चौकी क्षेत्र के गांव गांगरौल निवासी रश्मि ने बताया था कि उसने पति व ससुरालियों के खिलाफ 12 जुलाई 2018 को दहेज उत्पीडन हत्या के प्रयास की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। महीनों बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही थी। पुलिस कार्रवाई से आहत होकर रश्मि ने 20 अक्तूबर को सीएम आवास पर आत्मदाह की चेतावनी थी। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाते हुए रश्मि को मना लिया था। चौकी प्रभारी दलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार को मुखबिर की सूचना पर आरोपी पति को चोला स्टेशन से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। ब्यूरो

Recommended

sanjeev chaturvedi
Dehradun

पढ़िए, उस अफसर के बारे में जिसकी आरटीआई ने किया पीएमओ की नाक में दम

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

अजहर से लेकर श्रीसंथ तक, वो पांच भारतीय क्रिकेटर जो मैच फिक्सिंग में फंस बर्बाद हुए

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sreesanth ankeet chandila
Cricket News

अजहर से लेकर श्रीसंथ तक, वो पांच भारतीय क्रिकेटर जो मैच फिक्सिंग में फंस बर्बाद हुए

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Fashion street

सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने उड़ाया आयशा टाकिया के लुक का मजाक, बोले- तुरंत बुर्का पहन लो नहीं तो...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

ayesha takia
ayesha takia
ayesha takia
Ayesha Takia
Fashion street

सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने उड़ाया आयशा टाकिया के लुक का मजाक, बोले- तुरंत बुर्का पहन लो नहीं तो...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

himachal cabinet decisions today news
Shimla

कैबिनेट ने दी इन पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, 50 हजार युवाओं को होगा फायदा, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

23 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी मीरा यादव ने किया खुलासा
Lucknow

अभिजीत हत्याकांड: जांच टीम को परेशान करती रही मीरा, सबूत उठाकर फेंक दिया था डस्टबिन में

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

वो 5 क्रिकेटर जिन पर लग चुके हैं यौन शोषण के आरोप, एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी भी शामिल

23 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

वो 5 क्रिकेटर जिन पर लग चुके हैं यौन शोषण के आरोप, एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी भी शामिल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद का दावा- राममंदिर मुद्दे पर शीतकालीन सत्र में बिल लाएगी सरकार

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Supreme Court
India News

यौन पीड़ितों की पहचान उजागर करने पर मीडिया पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 अक्टूबर 2018

EVM
India News

67.5 लाख नये मतदाता बदल देंगे राजस्थान की तकदीर

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Central Government on Air Pollution
Auto News

अब वाहनों की प्रदूषण जांच पर भी देना होगा 18% GST

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sensex down by 287 points on tuesday 23 october
Bazar

फेस्टिव सीजन में मांग से 130 रुपये चढ़ा सोना, 287 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
salary class bear the burnt for paying more income tax
Personal Finance

सैलरी क्लास पर पड़ता है अभी भी टैक्स का सबसे ज्यादा बोझ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

India's situation is very bad in terms of pension facilities
India News

पेंशन सुविधाओं के मामले में भारत के हालात बेहद खराब, 34 देशों की सूची में मिला 33वां स्थान

23 अक्टूबर 2018

देह दान करने का संकल्प लेने वाली तनिष्का
Delhi NCR

कक्षा तीन की बच्ची ने लिया देह दान का संकल्प, लोगों को भी कर रही जागरूक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

telugu actor Prabhas
Auto News

Birthday special : बाहुबली स्टार प्रभास की कुछ शानदार कारें

23 अक्टूबर 2018

CBSE relieved students of 9th and 11th, registration process will be open till 30th without late fee
Education

सीबीएसई ने दी 9वीं व 11वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं को राहत, बिना लेट फीस 30 तक कर सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Bulandshahar

अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर पर छापा, मशीन सील

हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने नगर के एक अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर पर छापा मारकर भ्रूण लिंग जांच का मामला पकड़ा है। टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन को सील कर दिया है।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
आयुष्मान योजना से जुड़े तीन और निजी अस्पताल
Bulandshahar

आयुष्मान योजना से जुड़े तीन और निजी अस्पताल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

दबंगो के डर से दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने किया पलायन
Bulandshahar

दबंगो के डर से दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने किया पलायन

23 अक्टूबर 2018

लालू यादव के दामाद को रजिस्ट्री विभाग ने भेजा नोटिस
Bulandshahar

लालू यादव के दामाद को रजिस्ट्री विभाग ने भेजा नोटिस

23 अक्टूबर 2018

गृहक्लेश में दो युवकों ने खाया जहर
Bulandshahar

गृहक्लेश में दो युवकों ने खाया जहर

23 अक्टूबर 2018

जेई,टीम पर हमला, मोबाइल तोड़ा, सरकारी दस्तावेज फाड़े
Bulandshahar

जेई,टीम पर हमला, मोबाइल तोड़ा, सरकारी दस्तावेज फाड़े

23 अक्टूबर 2018

पराली जलाने पर 14 किसानों को नोटिस जारी
Bulandshahar

पराली जलाने पर 14 किसानों को नोटिस जारी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

गन्ना पेराई लक्ष्य के लिए अफसरों ने लखनऊ में फिर डाला डेरा
Bulandshahar

गन्ना पेराई लक्ष्य के लिए अफसरों ने लखनऊ में फिर डाला डेरा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Bulandshahar

पति ने की महिला को जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश

21 अक्टूबर 2018

दिव्यांगों को मिलेंगे 47 लाख के सहायक उपकरण
Bulandshahar

दिव्यांगों को मिलेंगे 47 लाख के सहायक उपकरण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

दशहरा पर ‘मौत की छलांग’ का खेल, रावण के बदले जिंदा इंसान का दहन!

दशहरा पर रावण के पुतले का दहन तो आप हर बार देखते हैं लेकिन क्या आप सोच सकते हैं कि कोई जिंदा इंसान खुद को आग लगा ले। बुलंदशहर में एक जिंदा इंसान खुद को आग लगाता है और फिर 65 फीट की ऊंचाई से मौत की छलांग लगा देता है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

19 अक्टूबर 2018

जाट 1:09

बुलंदशहर में जाटों ने किया आरक्षण के लिए महापंचायत का आयोजन, मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ लिया ये फैसला

15 अक्टूबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी 0:57

एसपी नेता ने कहा, अडानी और अंबानी के तलवे चाटते हैं पीएम मोदी

20 सितंबर 2018

भारत बंद 2:53

प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए बैल और गधे

10 सितंबर 2018

ट्रिपल तलाक 2:35

VIDEO: तीन तलाक के खिलाफ की शिकायत तो पति के बदले इन्होंने कर दिया ऐसा हाल

9 सितंबर 2018

Related

100 उर्दू शिक्षकों की बीएसए कार्यालय से नियुक्ति फाइल गायब
Bulandshahar

100 उर्दू शिक्षकों की बीएसए कार्यालय से नियुक्ति फाइल गायब

23 अक्टूबर 2018

road
Bulandshahar

35 करोड़ रुपये से बदलेगी गांवों की सूरत

21 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bulandshahar

अब स्मार्ट होगा टीबी दवा का पैकेट, लगी होगी चिप

23 अक्टूबर 2018

दिल्ली-लखनऊ से पहुंची टीम खोलेंगी एमडीएम वितरण की पोल
Bulandshahar

दिल्ली-लखनऊ से पहुंची टीम खोलेंगी एमडीएम वितरण की पोल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

बदमाशों और होमगार्डों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक होमगार्ड घायल
Bulandshahar

बदमाशों और होमगार्डों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक होमगार्ड घायल

21 अक्टूबर 2018

कांबिंग के बाद भी भाग निकले बदमाश
Bulandshahar

कांबिंग के बाद भी भाग निकले बदमाश

21 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.