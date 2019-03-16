शहर चुनें

4469 मतदाता पहली बार करेंगे मताधिकार का प्रयोग

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:47 PM IST
4469 मतदाता पहली बार करेंगे मताधिकार का प्रयोग
-मतदाता पुनरीक्षण में 18-19 वर्ष के 4469 मतदाताओं के बने वोट
सिकंदराबाद। लोकसभा चुनाव में सिकंदराबाद विधानसभा से 4469 मतदाता पहली बार अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।
लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा के बाद से चुनावी बिगुल बज चुका है। पार्टी के अधिकृत प्रत्याशी मतदाताओं को लुभाने के लिए अपने तरकश से घोषणाओं के बाण चला रहे हैं। गौतमबुद्ध नगर के अंतर्गत आने वाली सिकंदराबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 11 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। विधानसभा के 451 बूथों पर कुल 3,78,855 मतदाता हैं। जिसमें 1,77,533 महिलाएं मतदाता, 2,01,322 पुरुष मतदाता हैं। 3,78,855 मतदाताओं में 18-19 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के 4469 मतदाता हैं। उक्त सभी 18-19 आयु वर्ग के मतदाताओं का मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण में पहली बार सूची में मतदाता के रूप में नाम दर्ज किया गया है। ब्यूरो

rape
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में किशोरी और बच्ची से दुष्कर्म

बुलंदशहर जिले में शनिवार को किशोरी और आठ वर्षीय एक बच्ची से दुष्कर्म किए जाने के मामले सामने आए। औरंगाबाद में शनिवार को किशोरी के साथ दो लोगों ने सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया और डिबाई में बच्ची के साथ एक युवक ने दरिंदगी की

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहरः बीएसए कार्यालय के बाहर पेड़ से लटक कर शख्स ने की आत्महत्या, फैली सनसनी

16 मार्च 2019

शिक्षा निदेशक बेसिक ने मांगी निजी स्कूलों की सूचना
Bulandshahar

शिक्षा निदेशक बेसिक ने मांगी निजी स्कूलों की सूचना

16 मार्च 2019

सात थाने, सड़क पर पुलिस फिर भी अपहरण के बाद सामूहिक दुष्कर्म
Bulandshahar

सात थाने, सड़क पर पुलिस फिर भी अपहरण के बाद सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

14 मार्च 2019

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में से हटाए गए बोर्ड और पोस्टर
Bulandshahar

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में से हटाए गए बोर्ड और पोस्टर

15 मार्च 2019

रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी दरोगा लाइन हाजिर
Bulandshahar

रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी दरोगा लाइन हाजिर

14 मार्च 2019

पति से विवाद के बाद महिला ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
Bulandshahar

पति से विवाद के बाद महिला ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश

14 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

शादी समारोह से भाई के साथ लौट रही किशोरी का कार सवार बदमाशों ने किया अपहरण, पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप

11 मार्च 2019

यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दो समुदायों के बीच बरात में गाना बजाने को लेकर हुआ विवाद, बरातियों पर पथराव

11 मार्च 2019

किशोरी का अपहरण, भाई को बांधकर खेत में फेंका
Bulandshahar

किशोरी का अपहरण, भाई को बांधकर खेत में फेंका

11 मार्च 2019

