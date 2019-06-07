शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bulandshahar ›   तारीख से लौट रहे युवक को गोली मारी, घायल

तारीख से लौट रहे युवक को गोली मारी, घायल

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 11:09 PM IST
तारीख से लौट रहे युवक को गोली मारी, घायल
शिकारपुर। सलेमपुर थाना क्षेत्र में तारीख कर लौट रहे युवक को पीछे से आए बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी। पेट की साइड में गोली लगने से बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने उसे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। समाचार लिखे जाने तक मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराई गई है।
शुक्रवार की शाम करीब 5.15 बजे शिकारपुर निवासी रोहित पुत्र जवाहर अपनी बाइक से बुलंदशहर में एक मामले की तारीख कर लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान सलेमपुर थाना क्षेत्र में थाना और सलेमपुर की मढैया के बीच पीछे से बाइक पर आए बदमाशों ने बाइक सवार रोहित को गोली मार दी। गोली रोहित के पेट के किनारे लगते हुए निकल गई। घटना के बाद बाइक सवार शिकारपुर की ओर भाग गए। स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने रोहित को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां से डाक्टरों ने उसे हायर मेडिकल सेंटर दिल्ली रेफर कर दिया। मामले में सीओ मनीष यादव ने बताया कि रोहित के पिता की हत्या का मामला अदालत में विचाराधीन है। रोहित को गोली लगने की सूचना मिली थी, घायल से अभी बात नहीं हो पाई है।

