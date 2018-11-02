शहर चुनें

बदायूं के युवक कि दिल्ली में फंदे पर लटकी मिली लाश

बदायूं के युवक कि दिल्ली में फंदे पर लटकी मिली लाश

Bareily Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 06:00 PM IST
बदायूं के युवक कि दिल्ली में फंदे पर लटकी मिली लाश
कुंवरगांव। थाना कुंवरगांव क्षेत्र के प्रहलादपुर गांव निवासी 20 वर्षीय मोहम्मद जाफर पुत्र लल्ला मियां दिल्ली में रहकर हेयर सैलून पर नौकरी करता था। गुरुवार सुबह साथ रहने वाले लोगों ने पिता को फोन करके मोहम्मद जफर के फंदे पर लटककर आत्महत्या कर लेने की सूचना दी। मोहम्मद जाफर की मौत की खबर सुनकर परिजन दिल्ली रवाना हो गए । ब्यूरो

आबिद रजा खान
Uttar Pradesh

पूर्व विधायक और राज्यमंत्री रहे आबिद रजा के मैरिज हॉल पर चला बुल्डोजर

बदायूं में सोत नदी के किनारे बना सपा के पूर्व विधायक और दर्जा प्राप्त राज्यमंत्री आबिद रजा के मैरिज हॉल को प्रशासन ने जमींदोंज कर दिया है। यह मैरिज हॉल सपा सरकार के दौरान बनी थी।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

तेज रफ्तार टेंपो ट्राली से भिड़ा, दो छात्रों समेत तीन की मौत
Budaun

तेज रफ्तार टेंपो ट्राली से भिड़ा, दो छात्रों समेत तीन की मौत

1 नवंबर 2018

कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय खाली करने का दिया आदेश
Budaun

कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय खाली करने का दिया आदेश

1 नवंबर 2018

बदायूं पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाका
Uttar Pradesh

बदायूं पटाखा फैक्ट्री में हुए विस्फोट की एटीएस ने शुरू की जांच, कई जगह हुई छापेमारी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

क्षत्रियों पर दर्ज कराई जा रही दलित उत्पीड़न की झूठी रिपोर्ट
Budaun

क्षत्रियों पर दर्ज कराई जा रही दलित उत्पीड़न की झूठी रिपोर्ट

1 नवंबर 2018

सट्टे के धंधे का भंडाफोड़, नकदी समेत छह धंधेबाज गिरफ्तार
Budaun

सट्टे के धंधे का भंडाफोड़, नकदी समेत छह धंधेबाज गिरफ्तार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

तेल व्यापारी से 60 हजार लूटे
Budaun

तेल व्यापारी से 60 हजार लूटे

31 अक्टूबर 2018

पहले दिन धड़ाम हुई परीक्षा, कई विद्यालयों देर से शुरू हुई परीक्षा
Budaun

पहले दिन धड़ाम हुई परीक्षा, कई विद्यालयों देर से शुरू हुई परीक्षा

1 नवंबर 2018

कछला के पास से बालू खनन के धंधेबाजों को पुलिस ने दौड़ाया
Budaun

कछला के पास से बालू खनन के धंधेबाजों को पुलिस ने दौड़ाया

1 नवंबर 2018

चार पटाखा व्यापारियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट, दो गिरफ्तार
Budaun

चार पटाखा व्यापारियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट, दो गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा सांसद धर्मेंद्र यादव का विरोध जारी, कबूलपुरा रबन्ना में जोरदार प्रदर्शन
Budaun

सपा सांसद धर्मेंद्र यादव का विरोध जारी, कबूलपुरा रबन्ना में जोरदार प्रदर्शन

31 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपाली पर झोपड़ी में लगी आग से सारा सामान राख
Budaun

दीपाली पर झोपड़ी में लगी आग से सारा सामान राख

1 नवंबर 2018

घर लौटे छात्र ने खुद को अगवा बताकर पुलिस को परेशानी में डाला
Budaun

घर लौटे छात्र ने खुद को अगवा बताकर पुलिस को परेशानी में डाला

1 नवंबर 2018

बीच पुल से गंगा में कूद गया युवक, तीन किलो मीटर दूर मिला शव
Budaun

बीच पुल से गंगा में कूद गया युवक, तीन किलो मीटर दूर मिला शव

30 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस छावनी बना रहा लालपुल इलाका, दिन भर डटे रहे एडीएम और एसपी सिटी
Budaun

पुलिस छावनी बना रहा लालपुल इलाका, दिन भर डटे रहे एडीएम और एसपी सिटी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला अस्पताल के संविदा कर्मचारी को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा
Budaun

जिला अस्पताल के संविदा कर्मी को सिर्फ चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

