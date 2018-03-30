शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Budaun ›   Devi mela to begin tomorrow

वजीरगंज में ऐतिहासिक देवी मेला

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बदायूं Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 07:18 PM IST
temple
temple
चैत्र मास की पूर्णिमा से लगने वाले नगर के प्रसिद्ध ऐतिहासिक देवी मेला शनिवार से विधिवत शुरू हो जाएगा। इसकी तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हो चुकी हैं। मां के मंदिर को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। शनिवार को मेले का शुभारंभ सदर विधायक करेंगे।
मेला कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि मेले में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की सुख-सुविधाओं का भी खास ख्याल रखा गया है। श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए जगह-जगह हैंडपंप लगाए गए हैं। वहीं पूरे मेले में पाइप लाइन बिछाकर जगह-जगह पानी की टोंटियां भी लगवाई गई हैं। श्रद्धालुओं को बैठने व विश्राम के लिए रैन बसेरा भी पूरी तरह से तैयार है। मेला अध्यक्ष शारदा देवी ने बताया कि शनिवार को सुबह 11 बजे सदर विधायक महेश चंद्र गुप्ता हवन-पूजन कर मेले का शुभारंभ करेंगे।
devi mela wazirganj budaun

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Barack Obama
Supernatural Stories

बराक ओबामा के सिर पर हनुमान जी का हाथ, हमेशा रखते हैं एक छोटी मूर्ति साथ

30 मार्च 2018

Gizele Thakral trolls on twitter after posting hot photoshoot on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर फिर से तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, यूजर बोले- साक्षात मंदाकिनी

30 मार्च 2018

MOST EXPENSIVE WEDDING
Weird Stories

इतिहास की टॉप 5 सबसे महंगी शादियां, हुआ इतना बेहिसाब खर्चा कि आप उम्रभर गिनते रह जाएंगे

30 मार्च 2018

Ayaz Khan
Television

दीपिका-शोएब के बाद इस TV एक्टर ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, बॉलीवुड की इस टॉप हीरोइन ने खोला राज

30 मार्च 2018

Gizele Thakral remembers of Mandakini after her wet white saree look
Bollywood

भीगी सफेद साड़ी में कुछ ऐसी दिखीं ये एक्ट्रेस, 33 साल बाद फिर याद आ गई मंदाकिनी

30 मार्च 2018

Hina Khan
Television

दीपिका पादुकोण की हमशक्ल लगती है टीवी की ये 'बहू', बिग बॉस का खिताब जीतने से चूकी थी

30 मार्च 2018

Ishaan Khatter
Bollywood

ईशान खट्टर की पहली फिल्म को मिलेगी ग्रैंड ओपनिंग, पाकिस्तान ही नहीं, इन 34 देशों में भी होगी रिलीज

30 मार्च 2018

Rajinikanth Dhoni
Bollywood

IPL 11: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के वीडियो में छाए रजनीकांत, धोनी समेत सभी क्रिकेटर्स ने बोले फिल्म के डायलॉग्स

30 मार्च 2018

Taimur
Bollywood

कैमरे से एक मिनट की दूरी भी बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाए नन्हें तैमूर, रो-रोकर किया बुरा हाल

30 मार्च 2018

टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

रिलीज होते ही 'बागी 2' ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, टाइगर के एक्शन की दहाड़ से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस

30 मार्च 2018

Most Read

रामदास अठावले
Lucknow

राज्यसभा से मायावती का इस्तीफा देना नौटंकी: रामदास अठावले

केन्द्रीय सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता राज्यमंत्री रामदास आठवले ने कहा कि सपा-बसपा के एक हो जाने से भाजपा को यूपी में 25 से 30 सीटों का नुकसान होगा, लेकिन अन्य प्रदेशों में भाजपा को इसका फायदा भी मिलेगा।

30 मार्च 2018

अनिल विज पर हमला
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कैबिनेट मंत्री अनिल विज पर हमला, युवकों ने बरसाए ताबड़तोड़ पत्थर

30 मार्च 2018

परीक्षा रद्द होने से विद्यार्थी वर्ग में रोष
Una

परीक्षा रद्द होने से विद्यार्थी वर्ग में रोष

30 मार्च 2018

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

सांप्रदायिक हिंसा के बाद बिहार में सियासी भूचाल, नीतीश पर बदले कांग्रेस और आरजेडी के सुर

30 मार्च 2018

शिवराज सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: सरकारी कर्मचारियों को शिवराज सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, 40 फीसदी कर्मियों को मिलेगा फायदा

30 मार्च 2018

सीएम के बादे नहीं हुए पूरे, प्रदर्शन की तैयार
Ghaziabad

सीएम के बादे नहीं हुए पूरे, प्रदर्शन की तैयार

30 मार्च 2018

allahabad high court ordered for the amendment in the result of PCS pre 2017 exam
Lucknow

पीसीएस-प्री 2017 का रिजल्ट होगा संशोधित, इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से सफल अभ्यर्थियों को झटका

30 मार्च 2018

Nawada

बिहार के नवादा पहुंची हिंसा की आग, कई दुकानें फूंकी, पुलिस ने की हवाई फायरिंग

30 मार्च 2018

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त स्कॉर्पियो
Lucknow

मरीज का इलाज कराने जा रहे थे कि हो गया ये दर्दनाक हादसा, तीन लोगों की चली गई जान

30 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊ के एक अधिकारी की आपत्तिजनक फोटो व मेसेज वॉट्सएप पर VIRAL

30 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

बदायूं में भीषण सड़क हादसा, पांच की मौत

बदायूं में भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया। यहां बोलेरो और गन्ने से भरी ट्रॉली में टक्कर हो हो गई। हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि 11 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं, देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

17 फरवरी 2018

बरेली 1:52

बरेली में 400 जिंदा लोगों को वोटर लिस्ट में मृत दिखाया, हंगामा

29 नवंबर 2017

लखीमपुर खीरी 3:35

डीएम की भी नहीं सुनते यहां के धान केंद्र के कर्मचारी, नहीं खरीदा किसान का धान

23 नवंबर 2017

बरेली 3:20

बरेली जिला अस्पताल में मरीज की मौत के बाद हंगामा

1 नवंबर 2017

बार बाला 1:06

यहां श्रीराम के ‘स्वागत’ में लगवा दिए गए बार बालाओं से ठुमके

21 अक्टूबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.