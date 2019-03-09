शहर चुनें

बैल्डिंग की दुकान में सिलिंडर फटा, दो घायल

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 10:35 PM IST
वेल्डिंग की दुकान में सिलिंडर फटा, दो घायल
सैदपुर (बदायूं)। वजीरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के कस्बा सैदपुर में शनिवार शाम एक वेल्डिंग की दुकान में रखा सिलिंडर फट गया, जिसकी चपेट में आने से दो लोग घायल हो गए।
कस्बा निवासी इकरार की दुकान भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के बराबर में है। जिस पर इकरार साइकिल मरम्मत और गैस वेल्डिंग का काम करता है। शनिवार देर शाम इकरार अपनी दुकान पर काम कर रहा था। क्षेत्र के ग्राम दिसौलीगंज निवासी राहुल (22) अपनी साइकिल की मरम्मत कराने आया था। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक इकरार दुकान में वेल्डिंग कर रहा था। उसी वक्त अचानक वेल्डिंग करने वाला गैस सिलिंडर फट गया, जिसकी चपेट में आने से इकरार और राहुल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। दोनों को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया। जहां से उन्हें बरेली रेफर कर दिया गया है। ब्यूरो

