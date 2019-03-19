शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Budaun ›   मेधावियों को किया गया पुरस्कृत

मेधावियों को किया गया पुरस्कृत

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 04:54 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मेधावियों को किया गया पुरस्कृत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उझानी। एपीएस इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में मंगलवार को मेधावी बच्चों को पुरस्कृत करने के लिए आयोजित समारोह में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की धूम रही। पुरस्कार पाकर मेधावियों के चेहरे खुशी से खिल गए।
कार्यक्रम शुरू होने पर पूर्व राज्यमंत्री विमलकृष्ण अग्रवाल और पालिकाध्यक्ष पूनम अग्रवाल ने मां सरस्वती के चित्र के समक्ष दीप प्रज्ज्वलित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों को आगे बढ़ते रहने के लिए मेहनत करनी चाहिए। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के तहत बच्चों ने वी आर फैमिली, चट्टे-बट्टे थैंक्स टू डांस और शानू कैदी नाटक प्रस्तुत कर समा बांध दिया। मेधावी बच्चों में आरव वार्ष्णेय, अनन्या छाबड़ा, अनवेशा मिश्रा, अग्रिमा, तपिस कुमार, एलिना धींगड़ा, अक्षय प्रताप और अंकित राठौर आदि को 90 फीसदी अंक अर्जित करने पर पुरस्कृत किया गया। इस मौके पर सुभाषचंद्र मिनोचा, प्रबंधक नीलांशु अग्रवाल, नंदिता अग्रवाल, प्रधानाचार्या शोभा फ्रांसिस, मीनाक्षी शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे। ब्यूरो

Recommended

Relationship

वो कौन लोग हैं, जो शारीरिक संबंध नहीं बनाना चाहते और जिन्हें यौनेच्छा महसूस नहीं होती

18 मार्च 2019
Relationship

वो कौन लोग हैं, जो शारीरिक संबंध नहीं बनाना चाहते और जिन्हें यौनेच्छा महसूस नहीं होती

18 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi
India News

चुनावी हलचल Live: अमित और मोदी बाबू, मुझसे कर लो संस्कृत मंत्रों का मुकाबला: ममता बनर्जी

19 मार्च 2019

रूबी यादव को चेक देते आईजी आलोक सिंह
Kanpur

पुलवामा में शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी को कानपुर पुलिस ने दी एक दिन की सैलरी, इस सवाल पर नम हुई आंखें

18 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2019 के 5 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, देखें किसे मिली कितनी रकम

19 मार्च 2019

वरुण चक्रवर्ती
जयदेव उनादकट
सैम करन
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2019 के 5 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, देखें किसे मिली कितनी रकम

19 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने अपने ड्राइवर को घर खरीदने के लिए दिए 50 लाख रुपये, जूहू में बुक कराया आलीशान फ्लैट

19 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने अपने ड्राइवर को घर खरीदने के लिए दिए 50 लाख रुपये, जूहू में बुक कराया आलीशान फ्लैट

19 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

बोल्ड तस्वीर पोस्ट कर फिर ट्रोल हुईं दिशा पाटनी, यूजर्स बोले- 'पढ़ने दो दीदी कल पेपर है'

18 मार्च 2019

Disha Patani
Disha Patani
disha patani
disha patani
Bollywood

बोल्ड तस्वीर पोस्ट कर फिर ट्रोल हुईं दिशा पाटनी, यूजर्स बोले- 'पढ़ने दो दीदी कल पेपर है'

18 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

18 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

Christian Michel
India News

वीवीआईपी चॉपर डील : परिजनों के बजाय इटली में वकीलों से बात कर रहा मिशेल क्रिश्चियन

19 मार्च 2019

पीसी घोष (फाइल)
India News

लोकपाल नियुक्त कर मोदी सरकार ने विपक्ष से ऐन वक्त पर छीना बड़ा मुद्दा

18 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के व्यवहार की होती है सबसे ज्यादा शिकायत

18 मार्च 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने यूपी सरकार पर लगाया पांच करोड़ का जुर्माना, वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर सख्ती

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

najib ahmad
Bareilly

आप चौकीदार तो मेरा बेटा कहां है, प्रधानमंत्री के ट्वीट पर नजीब की मां ने किया री-ट्वीट

जेएनयू दिल्ली से लापता छात्र नजीब अहमद की मां फातिमा नफीस ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा खुद को चौकीदार कहे जाने पर री-ट्वीट किया है कि ‘यदि आप चौकीदार हैं तो मेरा बेटा नजीब कहा है।’

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
‘मान सम्मान को लगाती कलंक, जहर है शराब’
Bareilly

‘मान सम्मान को लगाती कलंक, जहर है शराब’

18 मार्च 2019

फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र लगाकर जीतने वाली प्रधान व पति पर रिपोर्ट
Budaun

फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र लगाकर जीतने वाली प्रधान व पति पर रिपोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

Four legislators of Lok Sabha constituency rebel against Maneka
Pilibhit

मेनका के खिलाफ बगावत, लोकसभा क्षेत्र के चार विधायक विरोध में उतरे

17 मार्च 2019

आधार लिंक नहीं कराने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के कार्ड होंगे निरस्त
Budaun

आधार लिंक नहीं कराने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के कार्ड होंगे निरस्त

18 मार्च 2019

पावर सीज कर संचालक मंडल ने छीने सभापति के अधिकार
Budaun

पावर सीज कर संचालक मंडल ने छीने सभापति के अधिकार

18 मार्च 2019

यात्रियों की सुविधा को बदायूं डिपो ने दिल्ली रूट पर बढ़ाईं 30 बसें
Budaun

यात्रियों की सुविधा को बदायूं डिपो ने दिल्ली रूट पर बढ़ाईं 30 बसें

18 मार्च 2019

जिले में 2035 स्थानों पर होगा होलिका दहन
Budaun

जिले में 2035 स्थानों पर होगा होलिका दहन

18 मार्च 2019

‘मान सम्मान को लगाती कलंक, जहर है शराब’
Budaun

‘मान सम्मान को लगाती कलंक, जहर है शराब’

19 मार्च 2019

फीकी रहेगी आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों और अनुदेशकों की होली
Budaun

फीकी रहेगी आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों और अनुदेशकों की होली

18 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

बीजेपी पर कसा प्रियंका गांधी ने तंज, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधा वाड्रा आज प्रयागराज में हैं। यहां उन्होंने दिन की शुरुआत बड़े हनुमान जी के दर्शन और गंगा जी की पूजा के साथ। इसके बाद उन्होंने प्रयागराज से बनारस के लिए तीन दिवसीय यात्रा शुरू की। देखिए ये खास रिपोर्ट।

18 मार्च 2019

होली 1:33

बाजारों में होली की रौनक, कानपुर में इन पिचकारियों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग

18 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:15

बुलंदशहर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले ये काम करेंगे

18 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:22

लोकसभा चुनाव में बुलंदशहर के फर्स्ट वोटर्स किन मुद्दों पर देंगे इस बार वोट

18 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 5:56

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : जानिए क्या कहती है बुलंदशहर की आधी आबादी

18 मार्च 2019

Related

उझानी में 14 सौ लोगों पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई
Budaun

उझानी में 14 सौ लोगों पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई

18 मार्च 2019

सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत
Budaun

सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत

18 मार्च 2019

अनियंत्रित होकर फिसली बाइक, छात्र की मौत
Budaun

अनियंत्रित होकर फिसली बाइक, छात्र की मौत

18 मार्च 2019

अवैध शराब बनाने की 17 भट्ठियां पकड़ीं, 200 लीटर लहन नष्ट
Budaun

अवैध शराब बनाने की 17 भट्ठियां पकड़ीं, 200 लीटर लहन नष्ट

18 मार्च 2019

जमीन पर बैठकर परीक्षा दे रहे बच्चे
Budaun

जमीन पर बैठकर परीक्षा दे रहे बच्चे

18 मार्च 2019

बाबू को फंसाने के लिए बाइक की डिक्की में रखी गई थी अफीम
Budaun

बाबू को फंसाने के लिए बाइक की डिक्की में रखी गई थी अफीम

17 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.