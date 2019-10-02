शहर चुनें

प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ सपाइयों का प्रदर्शन

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 12:15 AM IST
प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ सपाइयों का प्रदर्शन
बिजनौर। सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ कलक्ट्रेट में धरना प्रदर्शन किया।
सपाई पार्टी कार्यालय से प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए कलक्ट्रेट पहुंचे। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार का सबका साथ सबका विकास सबका विश्वास का नारा खोखला साबित हो गया है। लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद पेट्रोल, डीजल, रसोई गैस व बिजली के दामों में बेतहाशा वृद्धि की गई है। भाजपा सरकार केवल राजनीतिक एजेंडा साधने व झूठा प्रचार करने में व्यस्त है। प्रदेश में फर्जी एनकाउंटर हो रहे हैं। सांसद आजम खां व उनके बेटे विधायक अब्दुल्ला आजम खां के खिलाफ फर्जी मुकदमे दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। अल्पसंख्यकों का उत्पीड़न किया जा रहा है, विकास कार्य ठप हैं। राज्यपाल से इन सभी समस्याओं से निजात दिलाने की मांग की गई। धरने की अध्यक्षता पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष राशिद हुसैन व संचालन अखलाक पप्पू ने किया। धरने में शमशाद अंसारी, डॉ. रमेश तोमर, राधा सैनी, मदनलाल सैनी, मंशाराम सैनी, आशुतोष विश्वकर्मा, सत्यपाल सिंह, मोहम्मद काशिफ आदि मौजूद रहे।
Protest against the state government
