Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   History sheets will have to be given daily in police stations

हिस्ट्रीशीटरों को रोज देनी होगी थानों में हाजिरी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 12:18 AM IST
क्राइम
क्राइम - फोटो : ????
ख़बर सुनें
हिस्ट्रीशीटरों को रोज देनी होगी थानों में हाजिरी
बिजनौर। जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आने वाले हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाशों पर पुलिस नजर रखेगी। अब सभी हिस्ट्रीशीटरों को थाने और पुलिस चौकी में हाजिरी देकर बताना होगा कि वह क्या कर रहे हैं। जो ऐसा नहीं करेगा, पुलिस उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेगी।
लूट की घटनाओं में शामिल बदमाश जमानत पर घर आने के बाद भी चुपचाप नहीं बैठते हैं। कुछ दिन शांत रहने के बाद फिर से आपराधिक वारदातों को अंजाम देने में लगते हैं। डीजीपी ने प्रदेश के सभी पुलिस अधीक्षकों को भेजे निर्देश में कहा कि जेल से जमानत पर बाहर आने वाले लुटेरों पर पुलिस कड़ी नजर रखे। पता करें कि घर पर रहने के दौरान लुटेरे किसके साथ रहते हैं। क्या कर रहे हैं। घर पर कोई व्यापार शुरू किया है या नहीं। जो लुटेरे आपराधिक वारदातों में लिप्त मिलें उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए। जिले के सभी हिस्ट्रीशीटर भी रोज थाने और पुलिस चौकी में हाजिरी देकर बताएंगे कि वह क्या कर रहे हैं। जो हिस्ट्रीशीटर हाजिरी नहीं देगा, पुलिस उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगी। एसपी संजीव त्यागी के मुताबिक जिले में 1500 हिस्ट्रीशीटर हैं। सब पर पुलिस नजर रख रही है। सभी को रोज थाने में हाजिरी देनी होगी।
History sheets will have to be given daily in police stations
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: रिश्वत लेने का फिर वीडियो वायरल, भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में पहले ही निलंबित हो चुके दो लेखपाल

