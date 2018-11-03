शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
यातायात माह के दूसरे दिन सड़कों पर उतरी पुलिस

Moradabad Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 10:01 AM IST
यातायात माह : पुलिस ने चलाया चेकिंग अभियान
- विभिन्न स्थानों पर चेकिंग चलाकर चालकों को ट्रैफिक नियम की दी जानकारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
अमरोहा। यातायात माह के दूसरे दिन पुलिस सड़कों पर उतर आई। विभिन्न जगह चेकिंग चलाकर वाहन चालकों को यातायात के नियमों को पाठ पढ़ाया। दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को हेलमेट पहनने की हिदायत दी। कई बाइकों का चालान किया गया। जबकि हजारों रुपये का जुर्माना भी वसूला गया।
शुक्रवार की दोपहर बाद टीएसआई मनोज कुमार के नेतृत्व में कई स्थानों पर चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। कहा कि दुर्घटना से देर भली है, इसलिए वाहनों की गति को कंट्रोल में रखें। वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट और सीट बेल्ट का प्रयोग जरूर करें। सड़कों पर चलते समय यह जरूर ध्यान रखें कि आपके घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि यातायात नियमों के पालन करके ही जीवन को सुरक्षित रखा जा सकता है। स्कूली बच्चों के वाहनों को चेक किया गया। फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स एवं फायर फाइटर की एक्सपायरी जांची गई। स्कूल वाहन चालकों के ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस चेक किए गए और बच्चों को यातायात नियमों के हैंड बिल बांटे गए। चेकिंग अभियान के चलते वाहन चालकों में अफरातफरी का माहौल रहा।

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: पांच थप्पड़ जड़ने वाले भाजपा पार्षद को मिली जमानत, जेल से रिहा

होटल ब्लैक पेपर में दरोगा व महिला से मारपीट करने वाले भाजपा पार्षद को शुक्रवार को जमानत मिल गई। कोर्ट के आदेश पर जेल में परवाना पहुंचा, उसके बाद पार्षद को रिहा कर दिया गया।

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! बेटी के लिए बाप बना हैवान, घर में अकेली देख किया दुष्कर्म

2 नवंबर 2018

रैपिड रेल
Meerut

अब 65 मिनट में तय होगी मेरठ से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट की दूरी, रैपिड ट्रेन की स्पीड पर अध्ययन जारी

2 नवंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा बदमाश
Meerut

मुठभेड़: फायरिंग कर भाग रहे बदमाश को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पिस्टल-तमंचा बरामद 

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

स्कूल में छात्रों का हटवाया तिलक, शिक्षक की करतूत पर भड़के अभिभावक, हंगामा

31 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

शिक्षक की शर्मनाक करतूत, कक्षा 9 के दो छात्रों से कुकर्म, स्कूल में जमकर हंगामा

1 नवंबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

शौहर ने बीवी को उतारा मौत के घाट, आरोपी की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश

1 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दुबई भेजी जा रही थी मोटी रकम, सऊदी अरब से लौटे 2 युवकों से देवबंद में पूछताछ

29 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

रालोद नेता नवाब कोकब का इंतकाल, पांच बार विधायक तो तीन बार रहे थे मंत्री

31 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! ससुर ने पुत्रवधू के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, पति ने मारपीट कर घर से निकाला

1 नवंबर 2018

