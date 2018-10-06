शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   आनलाइन शापिंग कर 97

आनलाइन शापिंग कर 97

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 11:25 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
आनलाइन शापिंग कर नकदी उड़ाए
विज्ञापन
कालागढ़। ग्राम भिक्कावाला निवासी ग्रामीण के खाते से धोखाधड़ी कर आनलाइन शॉपिंग से 97,843 रुपये की राशि उड़ा दी। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। भिक्कावाला निवासी संसार सिंह ने थाना कालागढ़ और स्टेट बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक को लिखित शिकायत की है। बैंक में उसका खाता संचालित है। उसके खाते में 97,843 रुपये किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने फिलिप कार्ड से ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कर उड़ा लिए। उसने धनराशि वापिस कराने की मांग करते हुए दोषियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही करने की मांग की है। थानाध्यक्ष रियाज अहमद ने बताया कि पीड़ित की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं, इस संबंध में जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। फिलिप कार्ड कंपनी को मामले से अवगत कराते हुए कुछ ऑर्डर रुकवा दिए हैं। जिससे कुछ रुपये पीड़ित के खाते में वापस आ गए है। मामला साइबर क्राइम का है। प्रतीत होता है कि किसी ने संसार सिंह के एटीएम कार्ड का क्लोन तैयार कर मामले को अंजाम दिया है। कंपनी से खाताधारक के एटीएम कार्ड से धोखाधड़ी से खरीददारी करने वाले का पता लगाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

Recommended

whatsapp hack
Mobile Apps

इस तरह हैक हो सकता है आपका व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट, सिक्योरिटी अथॉरिटी ने किया अलर्ट

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाने पर भड़का ये एक्टर, तनुश्री को दे डाली सलाह

6 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree dutta
annu kapoor
tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाने पर भड़का ये एक्टर, तनुश्री को दे डाली सलाह

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत शतक से चूके, पावर हिटिंग के चलते इस मामले में बन गए नंबर-1

6 अक्टूबर 2018

ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
रविंद्र जडेजा
एबी डीविलियर्स
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत शतक से चूके, पावर हिटिंग के चलते इस मामले में बन गए नंबर-1

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Election Commission of india announces the election dates of 5 states
India News

पांच राज्यों में चुनाव की तारीखों का एेलान, 11 दिसंबर को आएंगे नतीजे

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Story of nobel prize winner Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege
India News

2018 के नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित हुईं नादिया मुराद, दर्दभरी है उनकी ये कहानी

6 अक्टूबर 2018

shradh pitru amavasya 2018 the end of Shraddha paksha avoid these things
Festivals

9 अक्टूबर को सर्वपितृ श्राद्ध अमावस्या, इस दिन भूलकर भी न करें 8 काम

6 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Assembly elections will be held in five states including madhya pradesh and rajasthan this year
India News

मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़: यह है तीनों राज्यों की वर्तमान राजनीतिक तस्वीर

6 अक्टूबर 2018

air force day
Delhi NCR

Air Force Day 2018: फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में वायु सेना ने कराया ताकत का अहसास, देखें तस्वीरें

6 अक्टूबर 2018

exclusive: talks between tata sky, sony and tv today fails, finally total 33 channels to go off air
Business Diary

टाटा स्काई पर बंद हो सकते हैं सोनी पिक्चर्स और टीवी टुडे के 33 चैनल्स

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Karnataka Davanagere of KSRTC bus driver driving with a Langur perched on the steering wheel
India News

वीडियोः आपने बंदर के हाथ में उस्तरा तो सुना होगा, क्या कभी देखा है स्टीयरिंग

6 अक्टूबर 2018

भारतीय रेल
India News

चोर यात्रियों से रेलवे परेशान, नहीं छोड़ा तौलिया-चादर, लगा करोड़ों का चूना

5 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
तरुण संवाद
India News

तरुण संवाद: किसान आंदोलन और देशभर में उनकी स्थिति पर क्या कहते हैं जेकेजी स्कूल के बच्चे

6 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के संचालन के लिए ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Azamgarh

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के संचालन के लिए ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

6 अक्टूबर 2018

जनता को सिर्फ वोट बैंक समझ रहे है सतापक्ष और विपक्ष
Azamgarh

जनता को सिर्फ वोट बैंक समझ रहे है सतापक्ष और विपक्ष

6 अक्टूबर 2018

पूंजीपतियों के हाथों की कठपुतली बन गई है सरकार
Azamgarh

पूंजीपतियों के हाथों की कठपुतली बन गई है सरकार

6 अक्टूबर 2018

अगले माह से जिले में काम करने लगेगा बिजली विभाग का थाना
Azamgarh

अगले माह से जिले में काम करने लगेगा बिजली विभाग का थाना

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

किसान आंदोलन की फाइल फोटो और साइड में घायल किसान
Meerut

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर खूब बरसी थी किसानों पर लाठियां, नहीं भरे अभी तक जख्म

किसान क्रांति यात्रा में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर दो अक्तूबर को लाठीचार्ज में पिटे किसानों के अभी तक जख्म भरे नहीं हैं। तीन अक्तूबर को दिल्ली से लौटा किसान उसी दिन से चारपाई पर पड़ा है। जानिए पूरा अपडेट...

6 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Meerut

चंद रुपयों के लिए प्रसूता से नवजात को छीना, ऐसी खुली अस्पताल की पोल

6 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

वसीम रिजवी के बयान पर आगबबूला हुए देवबंदी उलेमा, कही ये बड़ी बात

6 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

घर में घुसकर महिला से दुष्कर्म, दी जान से मारने की धमकी, मामला दर्ज

6 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

डेंगू के बाद स्वाइन फ्लू ने दी दस्तक, मिला एक मरीज, स्वास्थ्य विभाग में मचा हड़कंप

6 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मदरसे में छात्र की पिटाई, मुफ्ती पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप, जमकर हंगामा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

युवती से छेड़छाड़
Meerut

बीएससी की छात्रा से छेड़छाड़, भीड़ ने मनचलों की धुनाई कर पुलिस को सौंपा

5 अक्टूबर 2018

वन विभाग की जमीन को कब्जामुक्त कराते सीओ और तहसीलदार।
Bijnor

9400 किसानों ने दर्ज करा दिए फर्जी रकबे

5 अक्टूबर 2018

अर्जुन अवार्डी अंकुर धामा
Local Sports

अर्जुन अवॉर्डी अंकुर धामा से 'गोल्ड' की उम्मीद, जकार्ता में दिखाएंगे दम

5 अक्टूबर 2018

राकेश के परिवार को डीएम से वार्ता के लिए ले जाती पुलिस।
Bijnor

आत्मदाह करने पहुंचे राकेश के परिजनों को पुलिस ने रोका

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: फैक्ट्री का बॉयलर फटा, देखते-देखते ऐसे जिंदा जल गए 6 लोग

बिजनौर की एक पेट्रो केमिकल फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से छह लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इस घटना में दो लोग घायल हैं। ये लोग आग में बुरी तरह झुलस गए हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस पूरे मामले की तफ्तीश कर रही है।

12 सितंबर 2018

UP NEWS 2:54

बिजनौर में बाढ़ के पानी का बढ़ा तांडव

5 सितंबर 2018

bijnor 1:19

VIDEO: इस वीडियो के बाद पति-पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी, वजह का किया खुलासा

31 अगस्त 2018

BIJNOR BULLET SHOT 1:39

VIDEO: स्कूल से निकाले गए छात्र ने प्रिंसिपल को मारी गोली

30 अगस्त 2018

बिजनौर 3:01

अचानक बढ़ा गंगा का पानी, फिर हुआ ये!

24 अगस्त 2018

Related

स्कूल बस हादसा
Meerut

हादसा: बस ने बाइक सवारों को रौंदा, दो युवकों की मौत, महिला समेत कई लोग घायल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

उत्तर प्रदेश: फांसी के फंदे पर झूला कर्मचारी, लाश देख उड़े परिजनों के होश

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विधायक कमलेश सैनी।
Bijnor

शासन ने अफसरों से रिपोर्ट तलब की

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ग्राम राना नंगला में मृतक राकेश के घर पर लिखा ‘यह मकान बिकाऊ है’ और गमजदा परिजन।
Bijnor

राकेश के परिजनों ने घर पर लिखा ‘यह मकान बिकाऊ है’

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से छात्र की मौत
Bijnor

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से छात्र की मौत

5 अक्टूबर 2018

फर्जी टिकट घोटाले में नौ रोडवेज परिचालक बर्खास्त
Bijnor

फर्जी टिकट घोटाले में नौ रोडवेज परिचालक बर्खास्त

5 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.