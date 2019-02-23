शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   बुंदकी मिल ने तीन फरवरी तक का भुगतान किया

बुंदकी मिल ने तीन फरवरी तक का भुगतान किया

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 12:38 AM IST
बुंदकी मिल ने तीन फरवरी तक का भुगतान किया
नगीना। द्वारिकेश चीनी मिल बुंदकी ने चालू गन्ना पेराई सत्र में 27 जनवरी से तीन फरवरी तक खरीदे गए गन्ने का भुगतान शासन द्वारा घोषित मूल्य के अनुसार संबंधित गन्ना समितियों को भेज दिया है। मिल के महाप्रबंधक गन्ना प्रशासन रमेश परशुरामपुरिया ने मिल क्षेत्र के गन्ना किसानों से संबंधित गन्ना समितियों से संपर्क कर गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान प्राप्त करने की बात कही।

गांव सिकंदपुर में युवक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
Bijnor

पेड़ से लटकी मिली युवक की लाश

शिवाला कलां में गांव सिकंदपुर में एक युवक की लाश गांव के पास बाग में आम के पेड़ पर लटका मिला। परिजनों ने गांव के ही दो भाइयों सहित तीन लोगों पर हत्या कर शव को पेड़ से लटकाने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को तहरीर दी है।

22 फरवरी 2019

बिजनौर में विकास भवन में मुख्यमंत्री का लाइव प्रसारण देखतीं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता।
Bijnor

मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणाओं से आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता गदगद

22 फरवरी 2019

युवक की मौत के बाद मौके पर जमा भीड़।
Bijnor

ट्रक से कुचलकर बाइक सवार की जान गई

22 फरवरी 2019

बिजनौर में कलक्ट्रेट सभागार में किसान दिवस में उपस्थित किसान।
Bijnor

किसान दिवस में गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान पर हंगामा

22 फरवरी 2019

पारकर पब्लिक स्कूल में श्रद्धांजलि देते स्कूली बच्चे।
Bijnor

‘मैं वीर सपूतों का इतिहास सुनाने आया हूं...’

22 फरवरी 2019

सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, दो घायल
Bijnor

सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, दो घायल

22 फरवरी 2019

शेरकोट के मुहम्मद आतिफ दिल्ली में सम्मानित
Bijnor

शेरकोट के मुहम्मद आतिफ दिल्ली में सम्मानित

22 फरवरी 2019

चार शिक्षकों की होगी सेवा समाप्त
Bijnor

चार शिक्षकों की होगी सेवा समाप्त

22 फरवरी 2019

किसानों ने केंद्रीय मंत्री के गन्ने से एथनॉल बनाने के ब्यान को हास्यप्रद बताया
Bijnor

किसानों ने केंद्रीय मंत्री के गन्ने से एथनॉल बनाने के ब्यान को हास्यप्रद बताया

22 फरवरी 2019

demo
Bijnor

सांसद और जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ वाद दायर

21 फरवरी 2019

