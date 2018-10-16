शहर चुनें

Bijnor

एसपी को पत्र देकर लगाई सुरक्षा की गुहार

Moradabad Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 12:31 AM IST
उझारी। एसपी को शिकायती पत्र देकर महिला ने आवासीय भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने वाले के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग की है। एसपी को दिए शिकायती पत्र में गीता पत्नी सरदार पाल निवासी ग्राम अदलपुर ने आरोप लगाया है कि हसनपुर संभल मार्ग स्थित शिव मंदिर के पास आवासीय भूमि पर कुछ लोग कब्जा करना चाहते हैं। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने निर्माण रुकवा दिया है। इसके बाद कब्जा करने वाले जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहे हैं। गीता ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

सेना भर्ती में फर्जीवाडा करने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने खोले बड़े राज

सेना भर्ती में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे अभ्यर्थियों के फर्जी प्रमाण-पत्र बनाकर बेचने वाले गिरोह का पुलिस ने भंडाफोड़ किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने खोले बड़े राज...

15 अक्टूबर 2018

रायफलें बरामद
Meerut

रायफल लूट प्रकरण: आतंकियों से जुड़ा हो सकता है जर्मन सिंह, गिरफ्तारी से खुलेंगे चौंकाने वाले राज

15 अक्टूबर 2018

डीपीएस में घुसा अजगर, मची भगदड़
Bijnor

डीपीएस में घुसा अजगर, मची भगदड़

16 अक्टूबर 2018

सड़क पर पड़ा मिला ग्रामीण का शव
Bijnor

सड़क पर पड़ा मिला ग्रामीण का शव

16 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी के इन 14 गांवों में नेताओं के प्रवेश पर रोक, जगह-जगह लगे बोर्ड

15 अक्टूबर 2018

हादसे में दो युवक मरे, एक घायल
Bijnor

हादसे में दो युवक मरे, एक घायल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

करंट से झुलसे संविदा लाइनमैन के उपचार के दौरान मौत
Bijnor

करंट से झुलसे संविदा लाइनमैन के उपचार के दौरान मौत

16 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

घर में घुसकर बेटियों से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, विरोध करने पर फेंका तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

15 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते चौधरी अजित सिंह
Meerut

मिशन 2019: अपनी खोई जमीनी ताकत को पाने में जुटे रालोद सुप्रीमो, भाजपा के खिलाफ कही ये बड़ी बातें

15 अक्टूबर 2018

27 जिलों को मिलाकर अलग प्रदेश बनाने की मांग को प्रदर्शन
Bijnor

27 जिलों को मिलाकर अलग प्रदेश बनाने की मांग को प्रदर्शन

16 अक्टूबर 2018

नजीबाबाद में दिव्यांगों को प्रमाण-पत्र व मशीनें देते न्यायमूर्ति।
Bijnor

‘दिव्यांगों में होती है विलक्षण प्रतिभा’

16 अक्टूबर 2018

नहीं हुए फेरे, बांट दिए गए विवाह प्रमाण पत्र
Bijnor

नहीं हुए फेरे, बांट दिए गए विवाह प्रमाण पत्र

16 अक्टूबर 2018

गिरफ्तार किए गए तीनों आरोपी
Meerut

रायफल लूट प्रकरण: मां ने 5 साल की उम्र में करम सिंह को भेजा था पंजाब, ये रही वजह

15 अक्टूबर 2018

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आईवीआरआई टीम ने हथिनी का बिसरा जांच के लिए सुरक्षित रखा
Bijnor

आईवीआरआई टीम ने हथिनी का बिसरा जांच के लिए सुरक्षित रखा

16 अक्टूबर 2018

राजस्व टीम ने विवादित भूमि को कब्जा मुक्त कराया
Bijnor

राजस्व टीम ने विवादित भूमि को कब्जा मुक्त कराया

16 अक्टूबर 2018

