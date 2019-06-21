शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   26 जोड़े विवाह के बंधन में बंधे

26 जोड़े विवाह के बंधन में बंधे

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 12:08 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विवाह के बंधन में बंधे 26 जोड़े
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
नहटौर। मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में 26 जोड़ो का विवाह संपूर्ण कराया गया। नवविवाहित जोड़ों ने रीति रिवाजों से विवाह की रस्म अदा की। ब्लॉक परिसर में मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में पंडित नरेश कुमार ने मंत्रों के साथ कार्य पूर्ण कराया। विधायक ओमकुमार के भाई विष्णु कुमार, बीडीओ सुधा रानी पाठक व ब्लॉक प्रमुख मृणाल त्यागी ने जोड़ो को आशीर्वाद दिया। समाज कल्याण एडीओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि एक दंपती को 35 हजार की धनराशि खाते में और दस हजार का समान दिया गया है। इसके अलावा भाजपा पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष शोभित त्यागी ने जोड़ों को साड़ी दी है।

Recommended

500 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी बस
Shimla

हिमाचल: 500 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी बस के उड़ गए परखच्चे, 44 की मौत, देखें दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

20 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: ऋषभ पंत के वर्ल्ड कप में चयन से खुश नहीं हैं उनके कोच! खुद बताई वजह

20 जून 2019

ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
चोट लगने के बाद शिखर धवन
रिषभ पंत (फाइल फोटो)
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: ऋषभ पंत के वर्ल्ड कप में चयन से खुश नहीं हैं उनके कोच! खुद बताई वजह

20 जून 2019

maruti-suzuki-concept-future-s-2
Auto News

ऑल्टो से बड़ी होगी Maruti S-Presso, इस साल होने जा रही है लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर

20 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
जैकलीन
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः 200 करोड़ की शादी में चार चांद लगाएंगी ये बॉलीवुड हस्तियां, पहुंचेंगी जैकलीन

20 जून 2019

uttarakhand royal wedding 200 crore marriage exclusive photos
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः देखिए उस शादी की एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें, जिस पर है पूरी दुनिया की नजर

20 जून 2019

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप के बाद धोनी खेलेंगे या नहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान गेंदबाज मैकग्रा ने दिया जवाब

20 जून 2019

धोनी-मैकग्रा
Glenn McGrath
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप के बाद धोनी खेलेंगे या नहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान गेंदबाज मैकग्रा ने दिया जवाब

20 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कुपोषण की वजह से फैल रहा दिमागी बुखार
India News

बिहार: लीची नहीं कुपोषण है जानलेवा, सोचने पर मजबूर कर देगी ये रिपोर्ट

20 जून 2019

पानी की समस्या
India News

रिपोर्ट: भारत के कई शहरों पर मंडरा रहा पानी का खतरा, 2030 तक खत्म हो जाएगा पानी! 

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः सरकारी भर्तियों में अब जरूरी नहीं मजिस्ट्रेट से बना शपथपत्र, ऐसे उठाएं पांच अंकों का लाभ

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः राष्ट्रपति और पीएम को पत्र लिख किसान मांग रहे सामूहिक आत्महत्या की अनुमति, जानें क्यों

20 जून 2019

Rajnath Singh-Poonam Sinha-Pramod Krishnam
Lucknow

राजनाथ, पूनम, प्रमोद व कौशल समेत 16 प्रत्याशियों ने नहीं दिया चुनाव खर्च का अंतिम हिसाब

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
DMK workers
India News

तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

20 जून 2019

रसिख सलाम
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रसिक सलाम पर दो साल का बैन, BCCI ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के मामले में की कार्रवाई

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर को अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

अब लौटकर नहीं आएगा मां का लाल, रह गईं सिर्फ यादें, रुला देंगी शहीद मेजर की ये तस्वीरें

19 जून 2019

PNB
Business

पीएनबी ने बीते साल 20 हजार करोड़ का बैड लोन वसूला, जारी किया 2018-19 का लेखा-जोखा

20 जून 2019

बैंक के सामने हंगामा करते ग्राहक
Meerut

बैंक में ग्राहकों के खातों से निकाले लाखों रुपए, शाखा प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ, जमकर हंगामा

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रामगंगा जलाशय में नौका विहार करते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी। (फाइल फोटो)
Bijnor

कालागढ़ बांध से रामगंगा नदी में होगा नौकायन

बिजनौर के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 14 फरवरी के कालागढ़ और जिम कार्बेट दौरे के बाद कार्बेट टाइगर रिजर्व प्रशासन ने कालागढ़ के रामगंगा जलाशय में नौकाविहार करने का प्रस्ताव उच्च अधिकारियों को भेजा है।

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
मुरादाबाद मंडल के अधीक्षण अभियंता ने किया निरीक्षण
Bijnor

मुरादाबाद मंडल के अधीक्षण अभियंता ने किया निरीक्षण

21 जून 2019

नहटौर के गांव करीमपुर निवासी थी महंत सतपाल
Bijnor

नहटौर के गांव करीमपुर निवासी थी महंत सतपाल

21 जून 2019

शिविर का आयोजन कर योगाभ्यास कराया
Bijnor

शिविर का आयोजन कर योगाभ्यास कराया

21 जून 2019

दरगाहे आलिया नजफ-ए-हिंद
Bijnor

दरगाहे आलिया नजफ-ए-हिंद

21 जून 2019

प्रशासन ने शास्त्री चौक के आसपास अतिक्रमण हटाया
Bijnor

प्रशासन ने शास्त्री चौक के आसपास अतिक्रमण हटाया

21 जून 2019

भाजपा नेत्री सीमा कर्णवाल से जनसमस्या सुनते प्रमुख सचिव।
Bijnor

ग्रामोद्योग विस्तार के लिए आया धन लौटाने पर प्रमुख सचिव नाराज

21 जून 2019

धारा नदी पर पुल निर्माण की मांग
Bijnor

धारा नदी पर पुल निर्माण की मांग

21 जून 2019

नाबालिगों की जान जोखिम में डाल रहे अभिभाव
Bijnor

नाबालिगों की जान जोखिम में डाल रहे अभिभाव

21 जून 2019

किसानों ने एडीएम प्रशासन को सौंपा ज्ञापन
Bijnor

किसानों ने एडीएम प्रशासन को सौंपा ज्ञापन

21 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

चंद्रबाबू नायडू को बड़ा झटका, टीडीपी के 4 सांसद भाजपा में शामिल

तेलुगू देशम पार्टी के चार सांसद भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हो गए हैं। भाजपा ने इसकी जानकारी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर दी है।

20 जून 2019

योगा 2:39

International Yoga Day 2019: सीमा के सजग प्रहरी योगा के जरिए भी रखते हैं खुद को फिट

20 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

ये है ड्रामेबाज पाकिस्तानी फैन की हकीकत, अभिनंदन की वजह से पड़ी थी अपनों से गालियां

20 जून 2019

कुल्लू 0:27

हिमाचल प्रदेश: गहरी खाई में गिरी बस, 20 से ज्यादा की मौत, 30 से ज्यादा घायल

20 जून 2019

हेमा मालिनी 1:02

International Yoga Day 2019: योग का विरोध करने वालों को हेमा मालिनी ने बताया इसका महत्व

20 जून 2019

Related

किसानों ने सहायक निबंधक के दफ्तर पर दिया धरना
Bijnor

किसानों ने सहायक निबंधक के दफ्तर पर दिया धरना

21 जून 2019

पत्नी से अप्राकृतिक कुकर्म
Bijnor

पत्नी से अप्राकृतिक कुकर्म

21 जून 2019

चकबंदी से किसानों में रोष
Bijnor

चकबंदी से किसानों में रोष

21 जून 2019

एसडीएम के आदेश पर राजस्व विभाग की टीम ने शेरकोट में पिंडदान स्थल की जमीन को मुक्त कराया
Bijnor

एसडीएम के आदेश पर राजस्व विभाग की टीम ने शेरकोट में पिंडदान स्थल की जमीन को मुक्त कराया

21 जून 2019

बदमाशों ने की दंपती के साथ लूटपाट
Bijnor

बदमाशों ने की दंपती के साथ लूटपाट

21 जून 2019

बड़े बकाएदारों के 350 बिजली कनेक्शन काटे
Bijnor

बड़े बकाएदारों के 350 बिजली कनेक्शन काटे

21 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.