अब गांवों में पैसा देगी बैंक की एटीएम मोबाइल वैन

अब गांवों में पैसा देगी बैंक की एटीएम मोबाइल वैन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 11:37 PM IST
अब गांवों में पैसा देगी एटीएम मोबाइल वैन
बिजनौर। बैंक शाखाओं में उपभोक्ताओं की भीड़ कम करने के उद्देश्य से एटीएम मशीन लगाई जाती हैं। लेकिन एटीएम मशीन आज भी शहर व कस्बों में ही सिमटी हैं। गांवों में एटीएम मशीन कम होने से उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसलिए बैंक एटीएम मोबाइल वैन चला रहे हैं। इसमें एक वैन में ही एटीएम मशीन लगी होगा। इन एटीएम मशीनों का रूट चार्ट भी बना होगा। रूट चार्ट के हिसाब से ही मशीन गांवों में जाएंगी। जिस गांव में बैंक जाएगी वहां उपभोक्ताओं को बता दिया जाएगा। जिला सहकारी बैंक की एटीएम मोबाइल वैन का संचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। पीएनबी की मोबाइल वैन का सोमवार से शुभारंभ होगा। जिला अग्रणी बैंक प्रबंधक अजय कुमार के अनुसार गांव के उपभोक्ताओं को सुविधा देने के लिए गांवों में एटीएम मोबाइल वैन चलाई जा रही हैं। गांव वाले एटीएम से अपने खातों से गांवों में ही रुपये निकाल सकेंगे। यह सुविधा शुरू होने से गांव के उपभोक्ताओं को बहुत फायदा मिलेगा।

संतोष कुमार।
Bijnor

बच्चों की पढ़ाई की खातिर सात साल नहीं देखा टेलीविजन

बिजनौर। कहते हैं बच्चों की पहली शिक्षक मां होती है, लेकिन उनकी कामयाबी के सबसे बड़ा हाथ उनके पिता का होता है। एक पिता अपने कठोर निर्णय और सख्त अनुशासन से संतान को अच्छा नागरिक बनाता है।

15 जून 2019

ट्रेन के आगे कूदा युवक, मौत
Bijnor

ट्रेन के आगे कूदा युवक, मौत

15 जून 2019

लगे गंदगी के ढेर, नहीं हुई नहर की सफाई
Bijnor

लगे गंदगी के ढेर, नहीं हुई नहर की सफाई

15 जून 2019

बुरी नियत से घर में घुंसा
Bijnor

बुरी नियत से घर में घुंसा

15 जून 2019

राजकीय कालेज को इसी सत्र में चालू कराने को क्षेत्रवासी सांसद से मिले
Bijnor

राजकीय कालेज को इसी सत्र में चालू कराने को क्षेत्रवासी सांसद से मिले

15 जून 2019

विधायक ने जनसमस्याओं पर कार्रवाई के दिए निर्देश
Bijnor

विधायक ने जनसमस्याओं पर कार्रवाई के दिए निर्देश

15 जून 2019

गिरफ्तार
Bijnor

गिरफ्तार

15 जून 2019

demo
Bijnor

115 करोड़ खर्च, फिर भी साफ नहीं हो रहा शहर का पानी

15 जून 2019

50 और वन गुर्जरों के चरान परमिट किए निरस्त
Bijnor

50 और वन गुर्जरों के चरान परमिट किए निरस्त

15 जून 2019

हिंदू जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाली शोभायात्रा
Bijnor

हिंदू जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाली शोभायात्रा

15 जून 2019

गलियों में गूंजेंगे स्कूल चलो अभियान के नारे
Bijnor

गलियों में गूंजेंगे स्कूल चलो अभियान के नारे

15 जून 2019

रोजगार देने में प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना है बेहतरीन
Bijnor

रोजगार देने में प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना है बेहतरीन

15 जून 2019

किसानों के धरने के बाद खाद इंचार्ज निलंबित
Bijnor

किसानों के धरने के बाद खाद इंचार्ज निलंबित

15 जून 2019

धामपुर के कई गांव नगीना तहसील में शामिल
Bijnor

धामपुर के कई गांव नगीना तहसील में शामिल

15 जून 2019

गुलदार की दस्तक से गांव भगौता में दहशत
Bijnor

गुलदार की दस्तक से गांव भगौता में दहशत

15 जून 2019

जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए बनाया जा रहा प्लान
Bijnor

जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए बनाया जा रहा प्लान

15 जून 2019

