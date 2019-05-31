शहर चुनें

राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा के मेधावी सम्मानित

राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा के मेधावी सम्मानित

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 12:04 AM IST
राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा के मेधावी सम्मानित
धामपुर। रामगोपाल रामचंद्र सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज में राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा के सफल मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मानित किया गया। कॉलेज के देवाशीष ने प्रांतीय मेरिट में चतुर्थ और मयंक धीमान ने तेरहवां स्थान प्राप्त किया है। देवकुमार, मयंक कुमार, निखिल पाल और आयुष कुमार ने भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।
प्रधानाचार्य चंद्र किशोर सिंह ने बताया कि इस वर्ष परीक्षा में विद्यालय से कुल 07 छात्र सम्मिलित हुए थे। इनमें 06 छात्र उत्तीर्ण हुए है। विद्या भारती अखिल भारतीय शिक्षा संस्थान की ओर से संपूर्ण भारत में सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इनमें शिक्षारत छात्रों में से मेधावी छात्रों का चयन, राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा के माध्यम से किया जाता है। इस वर्ष यह परीक्षा सत्रांत में आयोजित हुई। पिछले वर्ष में भी इस विद्यालय के 04 छात्र परीक्षा में सफल रहे थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन आचार्य रामजी पांडेय ने किया। आशीष सिंह मैनेजर दुर्गा पब्लिक स्कूल सभी छात्रों को नकदी देकर सम्मानित किया। डॉ. एसके राजपूत, लोकेश कुमार, सह प्रदेश निरीक्षक शिव कुमार शर्मा, ब्रजमोहन, सूर्यकांत ‘सुमन’ आदि कार्यक्रम में मौजूद रहे।

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: हिंसक कुत्तों ने महिला को नोंच नोंचकर मार डाला, गांव के लोगों में दहशत

बिजनौर में हिंसक कुत्तों ने खेत पर गई एक महिला पर हमला कर उसे नोंच नोंचकर कर मार डाला। कुत्तों ने महिला के एक हाथ का काफी हिस्सा खा भी लिया। गांव वालों के मौके पर पहुंचने पर कुत्ते वहां से भाग गए। घटना की सूचना से सनसनी फैल गई।

30 मई 2019

