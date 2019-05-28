शहर चुनें

रेस्क्यू के दौरान बाघिन की मौत

रेस्क्यू के दौरान बाघिन की मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 12:31 AM IST
रेस्क्यू के दौरान बाघिन की मौत
कालागढ़। कालागढ़ उपवनप्रभाग के अंतर्गत एक बाघिन की रेस्क्यू के दौरान मौत हो गई। बाघिन की मौत से वन विभाग मे हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।
कार्बेट टाइगर रिजर्व के कालागढ़ उपवनप्रभाग के अंतर्गत ढेला गांव के निकट एक बाघिन एक मई से खेतों में देखी जा रही थी। जिसको वन विभाग ने वहां से हटाने के लिए रेस्क्यू अभियान चलाया। जिसमें उसे झिरना लाया जा रहा था। इस दौरान उसकी रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई। कालागढ़ के उपप्रभागीय वनाधिकारी आरके तिवारी का कहना है कि बाघिन को किसी बाघ ने पीछे के हिस्से से घायल कर रखा था। जिसकी वजह से वह आसरा लिए थी। उसकी आयु ढाई से तीन वर्ष रही होगी। कमजोर हो गई थी।

