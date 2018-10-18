शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   मंडलायुक्त करेंगे समीक्षा

मंडलायुक्त करेंगे समीक्षा

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 12:36 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
मंडलायुक्त करेंगे समीक्षा
विज्ञापन
बिजनौर। डीएम अटल कुमार राय ने बताया कि 24 अक्तूबर को मंडलायुक्त एल वेंक्टेश्वर लू द्वारा जनपद स्तर पर स्वीप एवं इलेक्टोरल लिट्रेसी क्लब के गठन/क्रियाकलापों से संबंधित गतिविधियों की समीक्षा बैठक ली जाएगी। मंडलायुक्त द्वारा सहायक जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों, ईएलसी के प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त डीआईओएस, बीएसए तथा जनपद स्तर पर गठित ईलेक्टोरल लिट्रेसी क्लब के सदस्यों, स्कूल/कालेजों के प्रधानाचार्य, विद्यार्थियों, एनएसएस, एनसीसी, भारत स्काउट गाईड तथा नेहरू युवा केन्द्र के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक तथा चर्चा की जायेगी। इसकी तैयारी के लिए 22 अक्तूबर को सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे बिजनौर इंटर कॉलेज में स्वीप एवं इलेक्टोरल लिट्रेसी क्लब के गठन/क्रियाकलापों से संबंधित गतिविधियों’’ की समीक्षा हेतु एक आवश्यक बैठक आहूत की जाएगी। इसमे अनिवार्य रूप से समस्त कालेजों के प्रधानाचार्यों को प्रतिभाग करना है।

Recommended

bank to remain close for one week during diwali
Banking Beema

त्योहारी सीजन में 11 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, हो सकती है कैश की किल्लत

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

'अंधाधुन' चल रहे आयुष्मान खुराना अब कह रहे 'बधाई हो', फिल्मों में आने से पहले ट्रेन में गाते थे गाना

17 अक्टूबर 2018

ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana
Bollywood

'अंधाधुन' चल रहे आयुष्मान खुराना अब कह रहे 'बधाई हो', फिल्मों में आने से पहले ट्रेन में गाते थे गाना

17 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रेन हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपीः फाटक पार कर रहे थे दर्जनों लोग, अचानक आ गईं दो ट्रेनें, फिर जो हुआ वो था दर्दनाक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक की शादी की तारीख आई सामने, जोधपुर के महल में इस दिन लेंगे फेरे

17 अक्टूबर 2018

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक की शादी की तारीख आई सामने, जोधपुर के महल में इस दिन लेंगे फेरे

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

सपना चौधरी पर तानी पिस्टल, तो डांसर ने जड़ दिया जोर का थप्पड़...वायरल हुआ वीडियो

17 अक्टूबर 2018

sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary
Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी पर तानी पिस्टल, तो डांसर ने जड़ दिया जोर का थप्पड़...वायरल हुआ वीडियो

17 अक्टूबर 2018

daily panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: अष्टमी 12.49 तक, राहुकाल दिन में 12.00 से 13.30 तक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Indian railway announce spacial train from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station on puja occasion
Delhi NCR

रेलवे से आई यात्रियों को लिए अच्छी खबर, दिवाली-छठ पर मिलेगा तोहफा

17 अक्टूबर 2018

india climbs to 58th position in competitive economy ranking
Business Diary

5 पायदान चढ़कर 58वीं सबसे प्रतिस्पर्धी अर्थव्यवस्था बना भारत

17 अक्टूबर 2018

man found brick instead of mobile phone ordered from ecommerce company
Business Diary

खरीदा 9 हजार का मोबाइल, पैकेट खोला तो निकली ईंट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Allahabad is now Prayagraj : no need to change address in UID, PAN and other documents
India News

इलाहाबाद अब प्रयागराज : आधार-पैन कार्ड में नहीं बदलना होगा पता

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Me Too: Know who is MJ Akbar, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from female journalists
India News

#MeToo: जानें कौन हैं एमजे अकबर, कई महिला पत्रकार लगा चुकी हैं यौन शोषण का आरोप

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Know about Kohinoor and its related controversy
India News

जानिए कोहिनूर और उससे जुड़ा विवाद, सरकार और एएसआई के बयानों में है अंतर!

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Election Commission does not know how many EVMs will be necessary to do one election in nation
India News

चुनाव आयोग को पता ही नहीं कि ‘एक राष्ट्र, एक चुनाव’ के लिए कितने ईवीएम की जरूरत

17 अक्टूबर 2018

The Rajmukut of the Shah rajvansh was open for public in Nepal
Rest of World

नेपाल में शाह राजवंश के अनमोल राजमुकुट को किया गया सार्वजनिक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Mohammed Shami wife Hasin jahan started modeling again
India News

आठ महीने में कुछ इस तरह बदल गया मोहम्मद शमी की हसीन का 'जहां'

17 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण
Madhya Pradesh

दशानन का दूसरा पहलू : कहीं जमाई, तो कहीं आराध्य भी है रावण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन ने मीडिया के सामने किया बड़ा खुलासा, सुनकर हर कोई हैरान

यूपी के बागपत जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार नर्सिंग की छात्रा की छोटी बहन ने यह कहकर सनसनी फैला दी कि उसके साथ भी तीन माह पहले दुष्कर्म किया गया था।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ग्रामीणों ने भाजपा नेताओं को गांव में नहीं घुसने देने का लगाया बोर्ड
Meerut

ग्रामीणों का ऐलान, भाजपा नेताओं को गांव में घुसने नहीं देंगे, ये रही बड़ी वजह

17 अक्टूबर 2018

्रमिकों के घर दिव्यांग बेटी होने पर मिलेगी 50 हजार की एफडी
Bijnor

्रमिकों के घर दिव्यांग बेटी होने पर मिलेगी 50 हजार की एफडी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

खेल खेल में गले में फंदा कसने से किशोर की मौत
Bijnor

खेल खेल में गले में फंदा कसने से किशोर की मौत

18 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस ने 21 बोरे चावल पकड़े , बुग्गी छोड़ चालक हुआ फरार
Bijnor

पुलिस ने 21 बोरे चावल पकड़े , बुग्गी छोड़ चालक हुआ फरार

18 अक्टूबर 2018

गृह क्लेश के चलते महिला ने लगाई आग, मौत
Bijnor

गृह क्लेश के चलते महिला ने लगाई आग, मौत

18 अक्टूबर 2018

18 से 22 अक्तूबर तक परिवहन निगम बढ़ाएगा बसों के चक्कर
Bijnor

18 से 22 अक्तूबर तक परिवहन निगम बढ़ाएगा बसों के चक्कर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत
Bijnor

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत

18 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

यूपी: पहले प्रेम जाल में फंसाया, फिर निकाह का झांला देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म

17 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

नाम जर्मन सिंह, पेशा मजदूरी और दिमाग में सिर्फ खालिस्तान, हथियारों से खेलने का बड़ा शौक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

देखिए कहां से दवा लेते हैं सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता के बारे में आपने कम ही खबरें पढ़ी और देखी होंगी लेकिन बिजनौर से खबर आई है कि सीएम के पिता वहां एक दवाखाना में दवा लेने पहुंचे थे। देखिए आखिर कहां से दवाइयां लेते हैं सीएम साहब के पिता।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

बिजनौर 3:48

VIDEO: फैक्ट्री का बॉयलर फटा, देखते-देखते ऐसे जिंदा जल गए 6 लोग

12 सितंबर 2018

UP NEWS 2:54

बिजनौर में बाढ़ के पानी का बढ़ा तांडव

5 सितंबर 2018

bijnor 1:19

VIDEO: इस वीडियो के बाद पति-पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी, वजह का किया खुलासा

31 अगस्त 2018

BIJNOR BULLET SHOT 1:39

VIDEO: स्कूल से निकाले गए छात्र ने प्रिंसिपल को मारी गोली

30 अगस्त 2018

Related

घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण करते वन विभाग के अधिकारी।
Bijnor

हथिनी की मौत के मामले की जांच शुरू

18 अक्टूबर 2018

बीमार हुए किसान का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करते चिकित्सक।
Bijnor

धरने पर बैठे 22 किसानों की हालत बिगड़ी, हंगामा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

सेना भर्ती में फर्जीवाडा करने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने खोले बड़े राज

15 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस ने गुम हुए मोबाइल ढूंढे
Meerut

पुलिस की पहल से लोगों में खुशी, ऐसे ढूंढे गुम हुए 70 मोबाइल, यहां करें शिकायत

16 अक्टूबर 2018

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

13 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दारुल उलूम का वार्षिक बजट पास, अब इतने करोड़ से मिलेगी आधुनिक सुविधाएं

16 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.