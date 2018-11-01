शहर चुनें

Bijnor ›   विद्या मंदिर के तीन छात्र अखिल भारतीय सांस्कृतिक प्रश्न मंच एवं बौद्धिक के लिए चयनित

विद्या मंदिर के तीन छात्र अखिल भारतीय सांस्कृतिक प्रश्न मंच एवं बौद्धिक के लिए चयनित

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 12:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तीन छात्रों का अखिल भारतीय प्रतियोगिता के लिए चयन
धामपुर। रामगोपाल रामचंद्र सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज के छात्र अभय प्रताप सिंह कक्षा 11, मयंक सैनी, अमित शर्मा कक्षा 12 का चयन अखिल भारतीय सांस्कृतिक प्रश्न मंच एवं बौद्धिक प्रतियोगिताओं में हुआ है। इन सभी छात्रों ने क्षेत्रीय सांस्कृतिक प्रश्न मंच एवं बौद्धिक प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेकर प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। यह प्रतियोगिता 29 से 30 अक्टूबर तक मुरादाबाद में संपन्न हुई थी। विद्यालय के प्रबंधक महंत पीयूष कुमार अग्रवाल, ब्रजमोहन अग्रवाल और प्रधानाचार्य चंद्र किशोर ने वापस आने पर सभी को सम्मानित किया। अखिल भारतीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता 23 नवंबर को विद्या भारती संस्कृति शिक्षा संस्थान, संस्कृति भवन कुरुक्षेत्र (हरियाणा) में होगी। प्रबंधक पीयूष कुमार अग्रवाल ने छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं दीं।

हेमंत का एसईटी में चयन, छात्रों ने किया सम्मानित
Bijnor

हेमंत का एसईटी में चयन, छात्रों ने किया सम्मानित

1 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली पर्व पर बच्चों ने बनाया साज-सज्जा का सामान
Bijnor

दीपावली पर्व पर बच्चों ने बनाया साज-सज्जा का सामान

1 नवंबर 2018

arrest
Bijnor

अपराध से अर्जित की गई संपत्ति होगी कुर्क

1 नवंबर 2018

हाथी की हत्या के फरार आरोपियों के घरों पर कुर्की के नोटिस चस्पा
Bijnor

हाथी की हत्या के फरार आरोपियों के घरों पर कुर्की के नोटिस चस्पा

31 अक्टूबर 2018

धामपुर चीनी मिल में बॉयलर पूजन
Bijnor

धामपुर चीनी मिल में बॉयलर पूजन

1 नवंबर 2018

धामपुर चीनी मिल ने 62 हजार क्विंटल का इंडेंट समिति को जारी किया, नौ से शुरू होगी तौल
Bijnor

धामपुर चीनी मिल ने 62 हजार क्विंटल का इंडेंट समिति को जारी किया, नौ से शुरू होगी तौल

1 नवंबर 2018

सीबीसीआईडी जांच की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम का ज्ञापन सौंपा
Bijnor

सीबीसीआईडी जांच की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम का ज्ञापन सौंपा

1 नवंबर 2018

रंगारंग कार्यक्रमों के साथ वालिया ग्लोबल में क्रीड़ा प्रतियोगिता
Bijnor

रंगारंग कार्यक्रमों के साथ वालिया ग्लोबल में क्रीड़ा प्रतियोगिता

1 नवंबर 2018

