Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bhadohi ›   सांड़ के हमले में घायल अधेड़ की मौत

सांड़ के हमले में घायल अधेड़ की मौत

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 11:35 PM IST
ज्ञानपुर। चकजुड़ावन गांव में सांड़ के हमले से घायल अधेड़ शंकर शर्मा की पखवाड़ेभर बाद मंगलवार को मौत हो गई। इलाहाबाद में उपचार करवा रहे परिजनों को चिकित्सकों ने हालत में सुधार नहीं होते देख जवाब दे दिया था। मंगलवार को घायल को लेकर लोग घर पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य अरुण मौर्या ने भुक्तभोगी परिवार के लिए पांच लाख मुआवजे की मांग शासन से की है। गौरतलब है कि गत पांच नवंबर को खेत में चर रहे सांड़ को हांकने गए शंकर शर्मा (56) को सांड़ ने हमला कर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया था।

