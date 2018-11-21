शहर चुनें

चौपाल में किया जागरूक

Varanasi Bureau Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 12:11 AM IST
ज्ञानपुर। ग्रामोद्योग से ग्राम स्वराज कार्यक्रम के दसवें दिन ज्ञानपुर ब्लॉक के प्राथमिक विद्यालय पूरे भगवास के परिसर में चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई।
परियोजना निदेशक मनोज राय ने कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कहा कि समाज की अंतिम पंक्ति में बैठे व्यक्ति को प्रदेश सरकार एवं केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ मिलना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्राम स्वरोजगार को साकार करने के लिए विकास जागरूकता गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया है। सभी अधिकारी अपने-अपने विभागों की योजनाओं से ग्रामीणों को लाभ दिलाएं। कोई भी लाभार्थी योजना से वंचित नहीं होना चाहिए। परियोजना निदेशक ने बताया कि स्वच्छता में भगवान का वास होता है। मां-बहनों की इज्जत के लिए शौचालय यानी कि इज्जत घर अवश्य बनवाएं और उसका उपयोग भी करें। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि जो भी शिकायतें आएं उन्हें शीर्ष प्राथमिकता के आधार पर एक सप्ताह के भीतर निस्तारित कर रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराएं। इस अवसर पर जिला समन्वयक सरोज पांडेय, डीपीआरओ एवं संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

